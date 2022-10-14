All UFO Locations in GTA Online: Where to Find Unidentified Aircraft

Spooky season is here, and with that comes another Halloween event for GTA Online fans to participate in. With plenty of theme events, GTA is also sending players on a scavenger hunt for Jack O’ Lanterns. Not only that, but strange sightings of UFOs will appear across the map in various locations on different days. With the help of data miners, we already have information on the exact locations of UFO happenings and the date of each occurrence.

All UFO Locations in GTA Online

Make sure you don’t miss out, as Rockstar Games will reward players who take the time to seek out these UFOs, making it well worth it. Below are the 17 days of UFO sightings for the new Halloween Event corresponding with the proper location. Also, it’s essential to remember that these can only be seen between the time of 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM in-game time. Roll up in your new Halloween-themed Übermacht Rhinehart, and check these out!

Day 1 (Oct 13) – Paleto Bay

– Paleto Bay Day 2 (Oct 14) – Above Sunken UFO in Paleto

– Above Sunken UFO in Paleto Day 3 (Oct 15) – Mount Chiliad

– Mount Chiliad Day 4 (Oct 16) – El Gordo Lighthouse

– El Gordo Lighthouse Day 5 (Oct 17) – Altruist Camp

– Altruist Camp Day 6 (Oct 18) – Silent Probe Moutain in Sandy Shores

– Silent Probe Moutain in Sandy Shores Day 7 (Oct 19) – Satelite Relay Station off Route 68

– Satelite Relay Station off Route 68 Day 8 (Oct 20) – Gunrunning UFO Crash Site south of Fort Zancudo

– Gunrunning UFO Crash Site south of Fort Zancudo Day 9 (Oct 21) – Shack and Gunrunning UFO Crash Sight

– Shack and Gunrunning UFO Crash Sight Day 10 (Oct 22) – Patriot House near Redwood Lights Track

– Patriot House near Redwood Lights Track Day 11 (Oct 23) – Farm off Baytree Canyon Road

– Farm off Baytree Canyon Road Day 12 (Oct 24) – Palmer-Taylor Power Station

– Palmer-Taylor Power Station Day 13 (Oct 25) – Paleto area

– Paleto area Day 14 (Oct 26) – Altruist Camp, Fort Zancudo and Farm

– Altruist Camp, Fort Zancudo and Farm Day 15 (Oct 27) – East Blaine County x3

– East Blaine County x3 Day 16 (Oct 28) – Kortz Center, Galileo Observatory, Vinewood Sign, Land Act Dam, and NOOSE Headquarters

– Kortz Center, Galileo Observatory, Vinewood Sign, Land Act Dam, and NOOSE Headquarters Day 17 (Oct 29) – 14 UFOs all across Los Santos

Taking a snapshot of a UFO will grant you $15,000 and 1,000 RP, and if you manage to get all the sightings on camera, you will get a whopping $50,000. It seems like day 17 is still a mystery regarding the exact locations in Los Santos, but if we get updated information, we will provide you with the details accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2022