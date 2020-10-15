Playing the Imposter is the best part of Among Us, but your assigned role in a match is left to the luck of the draw. There’s no surefire way to get Imposter every time in Among Us, but there are a few homebrew strategies you can try that some people swear by when trying to get the game’s most interesting role every match. If you’re really desperate, you can delve into Among Us hacks, cheats, and mods, but we’ll leave those unsavory methods to others. Here are the best ways to be the Imposter every time in Among Us.

How to Be Imposter Every Time in Among Us

There isn’t a guaranteed way to be the Imposter in a round of Among Us, but there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances. First, join a lobby that has the maximum number of Imposters, which is 3. Having 3 Imposters in a round will increase your chances of getting randomly selected. You can also just leave matches until you get Imposter, but that’s no fun.

Changing Hats and Pets

There’s no way to prove this strategy works, but some people swear they get Imposter more often when they try these things. Maybe it’s the placebo effect or just superstition, but there are many people who habitually try these things before each round to try and maximize their chances.

This method involves rapidly changing hats. When a lobby is full and you see the “Starting in 5” countdown begin, head to the customization station and continually swap hats until the game loads. You have to constantly select new hats until you see the “Shhhhh!” screen. This supposedly increases your chances of being the Imposter, but again, there is nothing that confirms this strategy works. Still, some people get really lucky with this strategy.

Mods, Hacks, and Cheats

We’re not going to tell you how these work. Simply put, they ruin the fun for everyone and are definitely not the intended way to play, so we’re not going to teach you how to install a mod menu or force yourself to be the Imposter every round using a hack. We can’t stop you from looking up how to install hacks online (there is no shortage of tutorials), but we strongly advise against it. Not only will it ruin the game for the people you’re playing with, but you also run the risk of installing a virus or other harmful program if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Among Us is available now on PC and mobile devices.