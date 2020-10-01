Animal Crossing Halloween Update – How to Get New Face and Body Paint Colors

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is heading quickly into the Halloween season with a fresh update arriving today that offers a ton of seasonal fun. One of the coolest new additions are a set of new body paint colors that will let you change your face, arms, and anything else into unique new shades. You saw these in the Halloween Update reveal video, but with so much going on the game doesn’t take time to explain how to get them. We’ve found where they are though, so here’s how to get new face and body paint colors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get New Face and Body Paint Colors

There’s two items that you need to fully unlock the new customization options offered by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween Update. Both are found at the Nook Stop ATM within Resident Services. Head there right away if you’re anxious to change your character’s face to green, purple, or the other available colors. Once you activate the Nook Stop just select Redeem Nook Miles to head into the shop. There you will see two things, one will change you face and body while the other gives you more eye colors to match.

Body-Paint Costume Tips and Exploring New Eye Colors are what you’re looking for. The first gives you new face and body colors while the other will open up your eye color choices. They each cost 2,400 Nook Miles, so refer to our guide if you need to get more. Once you buy them they will immediately be redeemed and will add the colors to your options at any mirror. Once you have just activate a mirror and the choice should be there, refer to our guide on face changes if you need more help though.

So that’s how to get new face and body paint colors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There’s a lot more in the Halloween Update to enjoy so check out our other guides for help there.