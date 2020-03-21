At the end of the day there are two main things that are most important in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, your island and your character. The island is pretty set in stone, but your character can always be changed. Though the type of change depends on what you’re looking for. We’ll cover all of them, focusing on the big one. Here’s how to change characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Change Characters

As I said, this could mean two things. If you just want to change your character’s appearance then click there to read all about that. With that out of the way, let’s explore the real reason I created this guide, which is actually changing your character. Whether it’s creating a new one, or loading the game as another profile, this can be done outside of the game. In fact, that’s how it’s managed: in the Switch’s system menu.

Every island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can house up to eight different characters. All of these are playable, but to switch to them you have to save and exit the game. Then just switch which profile you load the game with. If you just want a new character you can create a fresh profile by going to System Settings, Users, and add user. Then just open the game and choose this new profile and you’ll be creating a new character inside of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

So that’s how to change characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You have those two choices of either altering your appearance or actually making a new one and living on the island side by side with your original. And if you need to get rid of any of them just go to the main menu and hit minus to get to settings. Here you can erase any character other than the first you used to start the game.