Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Find Water Eggs For Bunny Day 2021

The Bunny Day 2021 event has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The main goal is to collect eggs for the big Bunny Day event on April 4. There are five types of eggs: Earth, Leaf, Sky, Stone, Water, and Wood eggs. However, the developer has listened to feedback from fans and significantly reduced the number of eggs popping up all over the island and within the ocean.

Where to find Water Eggs

Water eggs are some of the most difficult to find in the game and take some patience. The first option is fishing in the rivers or oceans. Since the drop rate has been decreased, it may take a few tries before catching one. Water eggs have a high respawn rate with an unlimited number per day, so players don’t have to wait long to collect more.

The second option to collect a Water egg is to participate in a Mystery Tour and fish in the bodies of water on a random island. Players will need to collect 2,000 Nook Miles for a Nook Miles Tickets and head to the airport if they want to try out this method. However, it may be cheaper to stay home and fish there.

A third option is to trade with other villagers. This year, Nintendo is allowing players to trade eggs with villagers, unlike last year. Villagers will run up to the player and ask to trade five random eggs of one type. Players will have an additional option to trade for Water eggs on April 4, so it’s worth it to hold onto extra eggs.

Lastly, players can ask friends to trade for a Water egg. Visit each other’s island and then drop the egg on the ground and collect the other to complete the trade. This may be the fastest way to collect eggs, especially if a friend has saved up their eggs from last year’s Bunny Day event.

What are Water Eggs used for during Bunny Day 2021?

Water eggs are primarily used for the Water Egg Outfit, Water Egg Shoes, and Water Egg Shell cap. Players are encouraged to collect at least 30 before Bunny Day if they want this particular outfit set and other event items.

Bunny Day has a focus on collecting colorful eggs. On April 4, Zipper T. Bunny will visit, and players can trade in specific eggs for DIY recipes and various items. While players may have participated in the event last year, they may be disappointed to learn that there are no new DIY recipes.

Nook’s Cranny has new themed items for 2021, including the Bunny Day Garden Flag, Bonny Day Planter Box, Bunny Day Candy, Bunny Day Topiary, and Bunny Day tree.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.