Apex Legends ALGS 2023 Split 1 Watch Guide: Schedule, Twitch Drops, and More

February 2nd, 2023 by Noah Nelson
ALGS, or the Apex Legends Global Series, starts its Split 1 today. This event calls 40 global Apex Legends professional teams to London for the first playoffs for ALGS. Here is everything you need to know about the ALGS 2023 Split 1 event including when and where to watch it.

When is ALGS 2023 Split 1?

The ALGS 2023 Split 1 will take place from February 2 to February 5. Though the mysterious “Titanfall Legends” game was canceled, we do have this ALGS event to look forward to. Here are all of the dates, times, and overall schedule of the ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs:

StageDateRoundGMTETPT
Group StageThursday, February 2A vs. B / C vs. D17:0012:00pm9:00am
Group StageFriday, February 3A vs. C / B vs. D10:005:00am2:00am
Group StageFriday, February 3A vs. D / B vs. C15:1510:15am7:15am
Bracket StageSaturday, February 4Losers – Round 110:005:00am2:00am
Bracket StageSaturday, February 4Winners Bracket14:309:30am6:30am
Bracket StageSaturday, February 4Losers – Round 218:451:45pm10:45am
FinalsSunday, February 5Match Point Finals12:007:00am4:00am
Who is Competing in the ALGS 2023 Split 1?

If you want to know who is competing, check the list in the image above. Each team will duke it out as outlined in the schedule and there will ultimately be one winner.

How Much Money is Available at ALGS 2023 Split 1?

One million dollars will be given away during this event. Here is the reward money broken down by placement:

PlacementAmount
1$300,000
2$160,000
3$105,000
4$85,000
5$65,000
6$50,000
7$40,000
8$30,000
9$25,000
10$20,000
11$16,000
12$15,000
13$14,000
14$13,000
15$12,000
16$11,000
17$10,5000
18$10,000
19$9,500
20$9,000
Where to Watch ALGS 2023 Split 1?

If you want to watch this ALGS event live, then the best way to do so is on the official Apex Legends Twitch channel. There, you can watch the teams live and chat in the comments. This is where you can duke it out in the chat once and for all: is heavy ammo blue or green?

How to Claim Twitch Drops From ALGS 2023 Split 1

There will be Twitch Drops available for those watching the ALGS 2023 Split 1 event. The Twitch Drops are a Gibby skin, a Volt skin, a weapon charm, and an ALGS holospray.

To get the Twitch Drops while watching ALGS 2023 Split 1, you need to make sure your platform is linked to your EA Account and your Twitch account is linked to your EA Account. You can do all of that on the EA website.

Here is how to get the Twitch Drops:

  • 15 cumulative minutes watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘ALGS-Hunted’ Holospray
  • 1 cumulative hour watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘Shock & Claw’ Volt Weapon Skin
  • 2 cumulative hours watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘Natural Selection’ Gibraltar Skin
  • 3 cumulative hours watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘King of the Ring’ Gun Charm

We hope you enjoy the event and found this guide helpful!

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023

