Apex Legends ALGS 2023 Split 1 Watch Guide: Schedule, Twitch Drops, and More

ALGS, or the Apex Legends Global Series, starts its Split 1 today. This event calls 40 global Apex Legends professional teams to London for the first playoffs for ALGS. Here is everything you need to know about the ALGS 2023 Split 1 event including when and where to watch it.

When is ALGS 2023 Split 1?

The ALGS 2023 Split 1 will take place from February 2 to February 5. Though the mysterious “Titanfall Legends” game was canceled, we do have this ALGS event to look forward to. Here are all of the dates, times, and overall schedule of the ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs:

Stage Date Round GMT ET PT Group Stage Thursday, February 2 A vs. B / C vs. D 17:00 12:00pm 9:00am Group Stage Friday, February 3 A vs. C / B vs. D 10:00 5:00am 2:00am Group Stage Friday, February 3 A vs. D / B vs. C 15:15 10:15am 7:15am Bracket Stage Saturday, February 4 Losers – Round 1 10:00 5:00am 2:00am Bracket Stage Saturday, February 4 Winners Bracket 14:30 9:30am 6:30am Bracket Stage Saturday, February 4 Losers – Round 2 18:45 1:45pm 10:45am Finals Sunday, February 5 Match Point Finals 12:00 7:00am 4:00am N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Who is Competing in the ALGS 2023 Split 1?

If you want to know who is competing, check the list in the image above. Each team will duke it out as outlined in the schedule and there will ultimately be one winner.

How Much Money is Available at ALGS 2023 Split 1?

One million dollars will be given away during this event. Here is the reward money broken down by placement:

Placement Amount 1 $300,000 2 $160,000 3 $105,000 4 $85,000 5 $65,000 6 $50,000 7 $40,000 8 $30,000 9 $25,000 10 $20,000 11 $16,000 12 $15,000 13 $14,000 14 $13,000 15 $12,000 16 $11,000 17 $10,5000 18 $10,000 19 $9,500 20 $9,000 21-40 N/A

Where to Watch ALGS 2023 Split 1?

If you want to watch this ALGS event live, then the best way to do so is on the official Apex Legends Twitch channel. There, you can watch the teams live and chat in the comments. This is where you can duke it out in the chat once and for all: is heavy ammo blue or green?

How to Claim Twitch Drops From ALGS 2023 Split 1

There will be Twitch Drops available for those watching the ALGS 2023 Split 1 event. The Twitch Drops are a Gibby skin, a Volt skin, a weapon charm, and an ALGS holospray.

To get the Twitch Drops while watching ALGS 2023 Split 1, you need to make sure your platform is linked to your EA Account and your Twitch account is linked to your EA Account. You can do all of that on the EA website.

Here is how to get the Twitch Drops:

15 cumulative minutes watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘ALGS-Hunted’ Holospray

watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: 1 cumulative hour watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘Shock & Claw’ Volt Weapon Skin

watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: 2 cumulative hours watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘Natural Selection’ Gibraltar Skin

watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: 3 cumulative hours watched on Day #4 of the Split 1 Playoffs: ‘King of the Ring’ Gun Charm

We hope you enjoy the event and found this guide helpful!

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023