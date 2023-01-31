Apex Legends Fan Debate Continues: Is Heavy Ammo Blue or Green?

Though Apex Legends fans can all agree that the game is missing many highly required features, one thing that they can’t agree on is the color of heavy ammo. This debate has been raging on since the beginning of Apex Legends and the debate continues as more and more people get into the game. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, here’s everything you need to know about the heavy ammo color debate in Apex Legends.

The heavy ammo color debate is simple: is the symbol for heavy ammo blue or green? Though the ammo in Apex Legends is cleverly split up into different colors for easy recognition of what ammo type each weapon needs, the color of heavy ammo is still up for debate.

This debate is mostly silly but is important because to most accurately communicate with your team, players sometimes call out ammo by its color. Since light ammo is orange, energy ammo is green, and sniper ammo is purple, what color is heavy ammo? With energy ammo being green, the correct answer for communication’s sake is blue. That aside, what color is heavy ammo really in Apex Legends?

Fans have brought out Photoshop to confirm that the color of heavy ammo in the game is indeed more green than blue. The RGB of heavy ammo in Apex Legends has around 110 green and around 100 blue which means that heavy ammo technically is green.

However, the true color of heavy ammo in Apex Legends is seafoam. This isn’t a black or white (or green or blue) issue. The color that most accurately describes the color of heavy ammo in Apex Legends is something in the middle: seafoam. Case closed.

