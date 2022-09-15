Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event: Start and End Dates, All New Skins, Loba Heirloom, and Everything We Know

Beast of Prey is a brand new event in Apex Legends that has new game modes, some really cool cosmetics, and Loba’s heirloom. There is a lot to cover in this exciting new event, so let’s get to it. Here is everything you can expect from the Beast of Prey event in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Beast of Prey Start and End Dates

Beast of Prey starts on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and ends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. That means, we have two whole weeks to enjoy the event and snag our favorite cosmetics.

There will also be a Beast of Prey reward tracker that will grant you a Vantage skin, two gun skins, a weapon charm, and more. You can earn up to 1,600 points a day and the reward tracker only goes up to 5,000, so you should be able to get everything with no problem.

Gun Run Limited-Time Mode in Apex Legends

Arguably the most exciting thing Beast of Prey is bringing is the Gun Run LTM. This LTM puts your squad of three up against three other squads in a race to get kills with weapons. Each time you or your squadmates get a kill, you’ll work your way through the 25 guns you need to cycle through to win the match.

Everybody will have infinite ammo, tons of health items, and automatic respawns. The last weapon you need to get a kill with is a brand new one: an event-exclusive throwing knife. Gun Run is available on Skulltown and Fragment East (World’s Edge) maps.

All New Skins in Beast of Prey Apex Legends

No event is complete without some brand new Legendary skins. In Beast of Prey, Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart have Legendary skins and weapons to go along with their skins. Each skin looks incredible with every legend getting some sort of mask and hunter-esque armor.

There are 24 themed limited-time cosmetics in Beast of Prey. They can be purchased for Apex Coins or Crafting Materials, but only during the event so act fast!

Loba’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

If you unlock all 24 cosmetics during the event, you will automatically receive Loba’s Heirloom, the “Garra de Alanza.” Her heirloom is a hand fan with razor-sharp knives at the end. Loba’s Heirloom will be available after the event, but the special Beast of Prey skins won’t be for a while.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.