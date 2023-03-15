Are DayZ Servers Down? Here’s How to Check DayZ Server Status

Image: Bohemia Interactive

Whether you’re fighting against someone or fixing a broken leg in DayZ, the last thing you want to happen is to have issues within your game. Like many other online multiplayer games, ‘hiccups’ can occur when the game is going through maintenance, or the servers are down. So, if you’re left wondering to yourself whether the servers are actually down or it’s just you, knowing the server status of DayZ can help you figure out if you should keep playing or just wait it out.

How to Check DayZ Server Status

The easiest way to check the DayZ server status is to check their official Twitter account. The DayZ team occasionally posts updates regarding server issues and other game-related news. If the servers are down, you’ll usually find a tweet regarding the issue.

You can also use DownDetector to check the DayZ server status. DownDetector tracks outages and issues for various services and applications. On the DayZ page, you’ll see a graph showing the server status over the past 24 hours, along with user reports and discussion.

Alternatively, you can check the DayZ server status by visiting their official website. The DayZ official website is the best source for all the latest news, updates, and information regarding the state of the game. On the website’s homepage, you will find all of the latest updates about the game, including server issues, if there are any.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re having trouble connecting to a server, it could be an issue with your system rather than the servers themselves. Check your internet connection to make sure it’s working properly, as well as your firewall settings. In addition, you’ll want to restart your PC or console and check if the game is working again.

Related: Best DayZ Servers to Play On

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do if the server status of DayZ is down. You’ll need to wait until it’s back online again to play without issues. Depending on the maintenance, it might take anywhere from a few minutes to hours.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023