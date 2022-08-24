Are League Of Legends Servers Down? Here’s How To Check

If you’re trying to get into a match of League Of Legends, you may find that it may not be possible at this moment. There’s a good chance that the server could be down, or something is going on with a connection somewhere that won’t allow you to properly access the game. This could be a bad thing, especially if you’re gunning and ready to get into another exciting round!

What can you do to find out if servers are having issues, or if it may be something going on with your connection? You’ve come to the right spot, as we are going to help you find out and see what you can do to get yourself back into the game, and help secure a win with your friends! Here’s everything you’ll need to know on how to check League Of Legends server information!

How To Check League Of Legends Server Status

If you’re ready to jump onto this exciting MOBA, but can’t get signed in, there may be some issues going on in the backend. If you’re looking to check to see if you are alone in this situation, or if others are having the same issue, there are plenty of different ways that you’ll be able to do that. One of the most reliable methods of securing your information would be checking websites like Down Detector, which allows players to let each other know if they are having a hard time accessing the game, as well.

You’ll also be able to keep your eyes peeled on Riot Games Services, which will give you information and updates in regards to all of their titles, so you can check your other favorite Riot titles in one spot, like Valorant. Making sure that servers are up and working before you try to sign into one of these titles is key, especially with all of the recent updates that have been coming through for all of your favorite games.

If you’re still running into issues, there is a chance that there could be something going on with your connection, so you’ll need to try a few different things. First, give your PC a restart to see if that clears up any bugs that are residing within your computer. If that doesn’t work, you could always try restarting your router, which may clear up your issues quickly. As a final resort, you could try uninstalling and reinstalling the game, but make sure that you’ve got your credentials in the right spot so you don’t run into any issues when trying to log back in!

And that’s all you need to know on how to check League of Legends server status! If you love the game and need some tips and tricks, make sure that you’re checking out our helpful LoL Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to check your purchase history, how the Ranking System works in the game, and all of the Anima Squad skins, as well!

League Of Legends is available now on PC.