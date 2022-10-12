How to Fix “Your Session has Expired” Error in League of Legends

League of Legends has been one of the biggest Esports titles for more than a decade now, as more and more players from all over the world continue to dive into the world of Runeterra. But with that said, even the title is not immune to occasional errors, such as the common “Your Session has Expired” one. But what causes the error, and more importantly, how can you fix it? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as so that you can jump into the fray without any problems, here’s how to solve the Your Session has Expired Error in League of Legends.

How to Fix the Your Session has Expired Error in League of Legends

Unfortunately, like many other errors, such as Overwatch 2’s Unable to Log You In Error, there’s not much you can do to fix the Session has Expired Error in League of Legends.

With that said, although you cannot ”fix” the problem. You can take certain precautions in order to avoid the error, such as checking your connection before playing and restarting your router. Fully closing the game and the client and then restarting it can also diminish the chances of being greeted by the error again. In some cases, reconfiguring your DNS server can also help. But doing so is only advised as a last resort.

What causes the Your Session has Expired Error?

To put it simply, the error is the result of a malfunction in which the game’s servers think that you are idle and will then kick you out, thanks to either a problem with your connection or an error within the server itself. With that said, if you are currently facing a wide array of different errors, we highly recommend that you take a look at our guide on how to check out the status of the League of Legends Servers.

You can currently play League of Legends exclusively on PC.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2022