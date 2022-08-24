Are There Cheat Codes in Saints Row 2022?

Saints Row is set in the thriving area of Santo Ileso and with the gorgeous sights to be seen across the various regions, there is always something exciting to be driving past while enjoying your gameplay experience. Of course, as this game is a reboot of the franchise, many are looking for the game to maintain some core features of previous installments in the series. One such feature that had a lot of fame around it was the cheat codes players could activate. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know for finding out if cheat codes are in Saints Row.

Does Saints Row Have Cheat Codes?

Unfortunately, Saints Row does not have any cheat codes for players to utilize within the experience. Unlike other games within the franchise, there is not any area to put in cheat codes and no hidden codes have been found as of the time of writing. This does not mean that there will never be cheat codes in the game; there is always a slight possibility that developers may include them as part of a content update in the future although this is not necessarily to be likely because there has not been any mention of them at all.

Nonetheless, some fans were definitely hoping for them to be there so it may have been a bit of a shock when they realized there were;t any cheat codes this time around. Thankfully there are still a lot of other features for fans of the game to work their way through and content updates will surely be added to the game for a long while.

Saints Row is available at this very moment for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on PC.