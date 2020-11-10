Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric Hallucination Guide

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features Fly Agaric mushrooms that cause hallucination challenges, and the one in the Grantebridgescire region can be pretty tricky. Each hallucination challenge requires you to solve a puzzle, and the Fly Agaric in Grantebridgescire asks you to light the correct braziers in order to open a gate. You have to use your environment to figure out which ones to light, but we’ve got the solution here in this handy guide. Here’s how to solve the Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric hallucination challenge in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric Solution

There are three braziers in total you must light in order to solve this puzzle. If you look closely, three of the braziers have gates positioned behind them. Interact with the three braziers located in front of gates and turn their flames blue. If done correctly, the portal in the center gate will activate and you will be able to pass through and complete the challenge.

Use the image below to see which braziers you need to light to solve the puzzle.

This is just one of the many mysteries in the Grantebridgescire region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it’s not the only hallucination challenge in the game. Fly Agaric mushrooms can be found all throughout the world, and there are hidden hallucination challenges in most regions of England and beyond. Keep an eye out for their distinct red caps while you’re exploring.

Completing mysteries and world events like this is a great way to earn skill points to make Eivor stronger and prepare for more difficult encounters. With enough skill points, you can unlock some of the best skills in the game that will improve your proficiency in combat, stealth, and exploration.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.