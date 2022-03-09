How to Start the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are three ways to start the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. And, with the addition of a Progression Boost, every single person who wishes to experience Dawn of Ragnarok can. Here are all the ways to start the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion.

How to Start the Dawn of Ragnarok Expansion

If you have been enjoying Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for some time now and are ready for the new Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, then you can hop right in upon its release. This includes players that are at Power Level 340 or higher, which is the minimum requirement for Dawn of Ragnarok. To access the expansion, all you need to do is talk with Valka in Ravensthorpe and begin your adventure.

What If You Don’t Meet the Minimum Power Requirement?

Some players have been playing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla but aren’t quite at Power Level 340 yet. Don’t worry, Ubisoft has thought of everything and wants everybody to experience their new expansion as soon as they can.

Players will need to have unlocked Ravensthorpe to access Dawn of Ragnarok. If they don’t have Ravensthorpe unlocked yet, they are out of luck until they do. However, when players have Ravensthorpe unlocked and are under Power Level 340, they can still access the expansion. As mentioned previously, there is a Progression Boost available to all players that will make them ready for Ragnarok.

Players that are already at Power Level 340 or higher can access Dawn of Ragnarok like any other expansion. They are also able to bring back all the weapons, armor, and runes they collect in Svartalfheim.

How to Start Dawn of Ragnarok With a New Save

If you are brand new to the world of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and want are curious about the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, there is an option for you. Once Dawn of Ragnarok has been downloaded, new players can select to play only the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion when starting a new game.

Choosing this option will only allow players to travel within Svartalfheim and not access the full Valhalla experience. Players will be given an upgraded character to play as but will miss much of what Valhalla has to offer. Jumping right into Dawn of Ragnarok will mean players will miss critical story beats, have predefined weapons and gear, and receive minimal tutorials.

With everything in mind, you now have the knowledge you need to choose the best option for you to start Dawn of Ragnarok in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. If you’re hungry for more tips, tricks, and guidance, check out our Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.