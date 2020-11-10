Double Assassination is a staple of the Assassin’s Creed series, and Valhalla features it with its own Viking twist. Eivor doesn’t get two hidden blades like some of the previous protagonists of the series, but that doesn’t mean you cannot perform a double assassination in this game. You won’t be able to do it right from the start (you don’t even have the hidden blade when the game begins), but you can get the skill fairly early on. Here’s how to perform a double assassination in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to Unlock Double Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The double assassination skill is called Chain Assassination, and it works a bit differently than it did in past games. You cannot simultaneously take down two targets. Instead, you assassinate an individual enemy and then throw an axe at a nearby foe. You need a minimum of 10 skill points to unlock this ability.

Here’s the fastest path on the skill tree to unlock the Chain Assassination ability.

Once you unlock the ability, you will be able to press the assassinate button a second time after killing an enemy to throw an axe at a nearby unsuspecting guard. The axe acts as a second assassination, so it will deal an appropriate amount of damage and typically kill the targeted enemy instantly. It’s not exactly the same as the double assassination featured in previous Assassin’s Creed games, but it’s the closest thing you can get in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This is just one of many useful abilities available on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree. If you unlock the Chain Assassination skill, then we recommend you also unlock the Advanced Assassination ability located near it on the skill tree. This skill lets you assassinate high-level enemies in one shot with a timing-based attack, which is a huge advantage for stealthy players. For more skill recommendations, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill guide.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.