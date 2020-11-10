Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Unlock Seer Myth Quests

The seer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will provide Eivor a means to go on Myth Quests, which are perhaps some of the best content in the game. Unlocking the Myth Quests requires you invest in your settlement, but you should be able to unlock the feature early on in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Myth Quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla become available after building the Seer’s Hut at Settlement Rank 3.

To unlock Myth Quests you’ll first need to raise your settlement to rank 3. This is actually pretty easy to do in the early game, since rank 2 is a bit of a freebie. Rank 1 to Rank 2 requires only two buildings to be constructed, and you’ll have the materials required after the tutorial raid. To climb from rank 2 to 3 you’ll need to construct another 4 buildings. Two to three raids will net you the supplies and raw materials required, though you can skip a raid by completing one of the early Alliance zone arcs for the settlement rank boost. Essentially knock out the raids in the first couple of zones that are at your power level, or a few and the zone arc.

Once you have reached settlement rank 3 you’ll unlock the Seer’s Hut, but you’ll first need to build it before going on Myth Quests. It’ll cost you 800 supplies, and 60 raw materials. Once you’ve provided Valka the Seer a place to rest her weary head, she’ll provide a quest to unlock the Myth Quests. She’ll need some plants to brew Eivor a potion, and the first batch’s items are all nearby.

Once you hand her the herbs she’ll concoct the strange brew and you can then drink it from within her hut to start the first Myth Quest within Asgard. Yes, that Asgard. I’ll avoid going any deeper for the sake of spoilers, but you want to complete the Myth Quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. They tie neatly into the main story, and they’re just a blast to boot (assuming you enjoy Norse mythology).

You can leave a Myth Quest at any time (after completing the first stage of the introduction quest), and it’s recommended you are power level 90 for the first segment. There is a second segment, and you’ll want to be roughly twice that before taking it on. Otherwise, enjoy the Myth Quests: they’re absolutely worth the time it took to unlock the Seer’s Hut.