Atelier Sophie 2: How To Equip Gather & Adventure Items

In Atelier Sophie 2, Gathering items are one of the most important things that you can get, and most of them come along pretty early in your quest.

The reason that these items are so important is that Gathering is a huge part of this game, as you will not be able to proceed very far without many items. Quest items are very important, health items, weapons, and more are all created using materials found in the overworld, and using gathering items will help you harvest better, stronger materials to help you make better, stronger items.

However, once you create an item, unlike most traditional JRPG games, you’ll have to go into the menus and equip these items, before you can use them. Following this guide, we’ll teach you how to go about adding these items to your arsenal so you can take full advantage of their powers.

How to Equip Gear in Atelier Sophie 2

Many items that you need are found scattered around the vast lands of Erde Wiege, ranging from Princess Grass to harder-to-find items that can only be salvaged from monsters in the surrounding areas. However, there may be times that you come across large flowers, big boulders, and fishing holes that you are not able to get into. Even if you crafted the Grass Scythe, the Pickaxe, or the Fishing Rod, you may find yourself running up to one of these previously inaccessible locations to find yourself unable to harvest your spoils.

However, this is easily fixed by going into your pause menu. Once going into the pause menu, you’ll want to head down to Items, and select that. You’ll have two different categories, Gather and Adventure, which each houses 6 different slots to equip items. Gather items help you get materials that were previously impossible to get, and Adventure items will help you along your way, allowing you to equip items that will increase your speed in the overworld and other buffs that will affect you and your party. This is where you’ll also find items, such as the Tent that allows you to camp in the overworld near bonfires.

Since this does go out of the way of the normal JRPG that allows you to just start using items that you purchase, you may have to be more strategic with what you bring out into the field, as you have limited space to bring items with you. Thankfully, you can swap them out with other items when needed, but if you forget to equip them in the first place, you may be left scratching your head trying to find out why you can cut down some Wheat. That totally didn’t happen to this writer, not at all!

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022