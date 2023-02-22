Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the Atomic Heart Testing Ground 6 solution so you can unlock weapon upgrades like the PM-Extended Mag? Testing Grounds are a fun addition to the Atomic Heart campaign and will stretch your brain by making you solve puzzles to complete them. However, you will be rewarded for unlocking some of the best weapon upgrade recipes for your guns and melee weapons, making them well worth the time spent to complete them. Here is the total Atomic Heart Testing Ground 6 solution, so you get those powerful weapon upgrade blueprints in no time.

How to Complete Testing Ground 6 in Atomic Heart

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To access Testing Ground 6 you will need to unluck the main entrance using the camera terminal and camera marked above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head over to the entrance and swim through the water. You will find an elevator leading to Testing Ground 6 to your left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will come to a diorama puzzle after leaving the recreation room. Jump across to the red wheel and spin it once. Then, jump across to the left side of the diorama and climb across to the other side.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will see a lock here that you must pick by timing the light. Once the lock has been picked, you can return to the red wheel.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Spin the wheel thrice until the door lines up with the hole in the wall on the top right of your screen.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head into the middle of the diorama and climb up to your right. You can go through the door and will find yellow hand grabs you can use to climb into the hole.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Loot this room and exit through the other hole in the wall, which is to the right of the way you came in.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is another recreation room to your left and a room with a chest straight ahead. You will find the PM-Extended Mag recipe in the Lootyagin chest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After looting, head back to the main room and up the stairs into the turbine. First, you will need to destroy all enemies, and then you can proceed through the hole in the floor, which leads to tunnels.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The right path leads to a chest with loot. Return to the left to proceed with the testing center.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn left at the next crossroads, and you will be led to yellow handholds letting you climb out of the turbine tubes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go through the door with the yellow light to open another Lootyagin containing the Kalash-Collimator.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Exit the chest room and proceed upstairs.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn left, and you will be taken to another diorama puzzle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rotate this wheel to diorama number four. You can climb the shelf containing the trunks to the left, where the yellow paint is on the ledge.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is a hole for you to drop down into. There will be a chest and another diorama wheel. Spin this wheel to number four and then exit the room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn the diorama wheel in this original room to number four.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Face left and head downstairs using the door on your left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Look to your left, and you will see a grouping of yellow handholds. You can dash jump over to them.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Climb these to the right and then flip around. You will see a yellow pole you can jump onto. Climb this to the very top ledge and then jump across.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head up the stairs and enter the last room. You will find the Electro-Electromagnetic Emitter and the Snowball-Auger in another Lootyagin chest to your left. To your right, you will find another recreation room. Finally, straight ahead, you will find an elevator.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call the elevator and use it to leave. This is the end of testing ground number 6!

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023