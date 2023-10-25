Baldur’s Gate 3 Dowry Location: Should You Return It?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Dowry Ring, an ordinary gold ring inscribed with “From Miri and Benryn,” may not seem important at first glance.” That said, if it doesn’t look that important, why is it hidden, and why does Benryn want it?

You need to find this item to complete the Rescue the Trapped Man quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the Dowry is well hidden and tied to a sad, tragic story caused by the fire taking over Waukeen’s Rest.

The Location of the Dowry Ring in BG3

The ring can be found in a barn located northwest of the Waukeen’s Rest waypoint. Start at Waukeen’s Rest. Go northwest through a narrow path where the ground is on fire, then look for a barn with lots of hay. It shouldn’t be hard to find. Benryn wants this item to respect his wife’s wishes. She wanted him to give the Dowry to her sister.

It would be wise to save your game at this point before interacting with the haystack, which triggers a Perception Check. If you’re successful, you will find a Gilded Chest with the Dowry Ring in it. If you fail the Perception check and haven’t saved beforehand, consider bringing in another character to interact with the haystack. If all of them fail, make sure you finish all that must be done in Waukeen’s Rest and that Benry is safe before resting and trying again.

Should You Keep the Dowry Ring in Baldur’s Gate 3?

It’s not a good idea to keep the Dowry Ring. You won’t get much from it. The Dowry is not a magic ring and has nothing special to it. You can sell it for 20 gold pieces, but that’s it. If you keep the Dowry and let Benry know, he will say that he hopes you choke on it.

Returning the item can increase your party members’ approval of you and strengthen your bond with them. This is good if you want them to go along with your ideas. It also helps if you want to romance characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. For instance, Gale is one of the characters who approves the return of the Dowry to Benry. If you want an Inspiration point before finishing this quest, have Gale in your party and use the Spead with Dead Ritual to let Benry talk to his wife.

