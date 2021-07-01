Battlefield 2042 Will Support Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, But Not Ray Tracing

Battlefield 2042 excited the restless Battlefield fanbase earlier when it finally lifted the veil on what’s coming next for the franchise. We learned quite a bit, in fact. And we’re still learning bits of information ahead of EA Play, where the latest iteration of the FPS will once again be on display.

In regards to the PC version of Battlefield 2042, the game will benefit from some of Nvidia’s newest features. The Green Team’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Reflex Low Latency technologies will allow DICE’s new installment to look and perform exceptionally. Being able to enjoy a competitive shooter without having to sacrifice graphics to maintain those high framerates is surely a treat. And I don’t need to harp on the importance of low input lag.

However, there is a stark omission among Nvidia’s offerings in Battlefield 2042. The ever-popular ray tracing technique pushed heavily by the RTX GPU series will not appear in the game. The increasingly common rendering technique will be skipping the upcoming Battlefield title. That’s not to say it is forever barred from making its debut. Doom Eternal didn’t receive the graphics option until recently.

It’s possible that the performance cost is simply too great to ensure that players enjoy a consistent online experience. And that wouldn’t be surprising given how much else can be happening (ex: a massive, rampaging tornado) in any given multiplayer match.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.