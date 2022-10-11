Be SUS in VR: Among Us VR Release Date, Price, How To Preorder & More

If you and your friends are looking for a way to cause some debauchery in virtual reality, Among Us VR is right around the corner. After blowing up from a relatively unknown title into an all-encompassing franchise, Among Us will pit you up against your friends or strangers to find out who really has done it.

Finding out who the murderer is much harder than expected, and now that you’ll be able to actually point the finger at who you think is the Imposter, things are about to get crazy. Find out when and how you’ll be able to get your hands on the upcoming Among US VR!

Among Us VR Release Date & Platforms

If you’re looking to get into the world of Among Us, you won’t need to wait very much longer. Coming to PC VR and Meta Quest 2 on November 10, you’ll be able to sneak around with your crewmates and struggle to survive in a plethora of different maps.

While there is no announcement for other platforms like the upcoming PSVR2, we can only expect to see it make its way to other platforms in the future. With the seemingly undying popularity of this game, we can only imagine the possibilities that will come to this new dimension.

Among Us VR Price & How To Pre-Order

If you’re looking to get into the action, you’ll be able to Pre-Order the game on your platform of choice. Depending on where you Pre-Order it from, you may be able to claim a free accessory for your crewmate.

TINY SPACEBEAN ALERT TINY SPACEBEAN ALERT pre-order Among Us VR on the Meta Store to claim your own Mini Crewmate hat!https://t.co/ZTMz2Pw1ed pic.twitter.com/1LI8ku6EqN — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) October 11, 2022

How much will it cost you to be a bit sussy in space? Jumping into a virtual reality version of Among Us will only set you back $9.99, no matter if you are Pre-Ordering it from the Meta Quest Store, or on your Steam Account. Placing an order through the Meta Quest Store will net you an extra accessory, allowing you to don a small crewmate on your head as a hat.

Features In Among Us VR

When you jump into Among Us VR for the first time, you’ll be glad to know that the game is going to be quite feature-rich at launch, including:

In Game Voice Chat

Text Chat

Proximity Chat

Minigames

Crewmate Customization

Cross-Platform Play

Comfort Settings

No matter if you’re an experienced VR Veteran with hours in intense games like Bonelab, or someone that is picking up the platform for the first time, you’ll be able to enjoy your time roaming the halls in space and the great beyond.

Make sure that you’re ready to go by checking into our Among Us Guide Section, where you’ll be able to get yourself up to date on Among Us Lingo, how to play Crossplay with your friends on the standard version, and how to link your account so you’ll be able to get yourself up to date before you get into this new game!

Among Us VR will be available to download on November 10, for Meta Quest 2 and PC.