Fleece and follower forms aside, what are the best abilities in Cult of the Lamb? Whether it is curses or weapons, there are some that are better than others. You will get Crown upgrades after beating bosses. From Crown upgrades, curse variants, and weapon variants, here are the best abilities in Cult of the Lamb.

Best Crown Upgrades in Cult of the Lamb

After defeating a Bishop, you’ll receive a Heart of the Heretic. This can be used at the altar in your temple for Crown upgrades. Here are the four Crown upgrade abilities in Cult of the Lamb:

Resurrection – When killed on a Crusade run for the first time, sacrifice a follower to be resurrected

– When killed on a Crusade run for the first time, sacrifice a follower to be resurrected The Hunger – Once a day, eat a Meal to receive a Shield Heart

– Once a day, eat a Meal to receive a Shield Heart Omnipresence – Focus whilst on a Crusade to instantly return to base

– Focus whilst on a Crusade to instantly return to base Darkness Within – Receive a Diseased Heart at the beginning of each Crusade run

Though you will unlock all four just by playing the game and defeating Bishops, the best Crown upgrade ability to get first is Darkness Within. Diseased Hearts are great to have for any Crusade and the more the merrier.

Though it is a cool ability, you won’t need Omnipresence until you start griding Crusades for material. Resurrection is a great Crown upgrade ability, but you’ll need to be comfortable sacrificing your followers. The Hunger is a good second option as Shield Hearts are great to have.

Best Curses in Cult of the Lamb

As you teach Sermons and build that progress bar at your temple, you’ll be able to unlock new abilities like curses. Though there are separate tiers that you’ll need to get through by unlocking the Hearts of the Faithful abilities, here are the best curse abilities in Cult of the Lamb:

Fireballs Hounds of Fate – Shoots multiple projectiles that seek out enemies

Blasts Divine Blight – Knocks back and poisons enemies

Slashes Death’s Squall – A devastating melee attack that will also freeze hit enemies

Splatters Path of the Righteous – Hold to aim. A projectile that creates a trail of black Ichor

Tentacles Maelstrom – Tentacles will strike out in four directions



Though there are no bad curses, and you may have your own personal favorites, these are the best curses from each curse category. You’ll unlock these curses by teaching a Sermon at your temple every day and unlocking each Curse variant.

Best Weapons in Cult of the Lamb

Weapons work the same way that curses do in Cult of the Lamb. Here are the best weapons in Cult of the Lamb by category:

Swords Godly Sword – Deal significantly more damage than mortal weapons.

Axes Vampiric Axe – Chance to heal the wielder using the life force of a slain foe.

Daggers Merciless Dagger – Chance to deal a Critical Hit when attacking enemies.

Gauntlets Zealous Gauntlets – Collected fervor will also increase the divine inspiration bar.

Hammers Godly Hammer – Deal significantly more damage than mortal weapons.



Unlike the curses, there are some that are significantly better than others. Though you will end up unlocking each and every weapon variant through the Sermon progression, the two best weapon types in Cult of the Lamb are the Daggers and the Hammers.

When on Crusades, look for Zealous weapons if you want to rely more on your curses, Vampiric weapons if you want to steal health, Merciless weapons for critical hits, and Godly weapons to deal the most damage.

If you are interested in growing your cult, check out our Cult of the Lamb guides.

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.