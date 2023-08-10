Best Bachelors in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the cozy game Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players are given a plethora of love interests to choose from. Regardless of your character’s gender, you’re able to build a relationship with any of the eight romantic characters. There are four women — Cecilia, Lumina, Molly, and Nami — and four men — Gordy, Gustafa, Matthew, and Rock — that you can choose to befriend and eventually marry. There’s no benefit to marrying one character over the other as far as your day-to-day in the game, really it comes down to personality preference. But when we think of the best bachelors in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, here’s our take.

Best Bachelors in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

4. Rock

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first impressions you get of Rock is that he’s a little bit lazy. He talks to you about how he doesn’t understand work and doesn’t really do it. As you continue to play, you’ll notice he’s one of the last characters to get out of bed in the town so you can talk to him. You’ll see him wandering town or in the Lei-Over Inn his parents run. He may not be a very responsible person, however, he likes to have fun and he’s a very upbeat personality.

3. Gordy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The only thing stopping us from putting Gordy higher on the list of the best bachelors is how difficult it is to connect with him. He’s a classic moody artist character, a man of few words and beautiful sculpture art usually found on the beach. To give him anything you have to wait for him to be walking or standing without his arms crossed, you can usually catch him on his way out of his trailer at 10:30 in the morning. If you do choose Gordy, you’ll have a very sweet and creative husband you’ve worked hard to get the attention of.

Related: Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Romance Guide: How to Get Married and Have Children

2. Gustafa

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Easily one of the most affable characters in all of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is Gustafa. He’s also one of the relationships most easily built. He spends his time playing music, usually by the Goddess Pond, and just enjoying life. If you’re looking for a simple and cheerful connection, Gustafa is one of the best bachelors in the game.

1. Matthew

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This brooding, moody, stone wall is actually a very deep and caring protective man underneath all the initial interactions. He carries a story and keeps his life to himself until you open him up. But this slowly revealed personality isn’t what gives Matthew the top spot as the best of the best bachelors. When you get married, you will begin a family and with Matthew as your husband it will be easier to get your child to develop an interest in continuing to run the farm when they grow up. While there are other career paths you can help influence your child to move toward, many desire to have them take an interest in the farm since you’ve spent the whole game building it up.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023