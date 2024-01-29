Top 10 Best Breeding Combos in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for the best breeding combos in Palworld to create powerful and unique Pals, this guide will even teach you how to make your own legendary creatures.

Recommended Videos

The 10 Best Pal Breeding Combinations

Many of the combinations listed here are unique in that you can’t find these Pals anywhere in the Palpagos Islands, like Pal variations with different elemental types. This makes breeding not only your best option but often your only option to acquire these rare Pals. Some of these combinations are specifically designed to breed the most powerful Pal, transforming an already formidable species into a Legendary specimen. With the Legend passive skill, Pals gain a 20% increase in Attack and Defense and a 15% boost in Movement Speed, making them much better versions of themselves.

Frostallion Noct

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct

Frostallion is a potent legendary Pal. Its Dark-type variation isn’t found naturally in the world, so breeding a Frostallion with a Helzephyr is the only way to obtain it. Given that one parent is a Frostallion, all of which have the Legend passive skill, your Frostallion Noct is likely to be a flying Dark-type legendary mount that also has a slightly better base defense stat than its counterpart.

Felbat

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Anubis Mau Cryst Felbat Incineram Lifmuk Felbat Mau Penking Felbat Rushoar Melpaca Felbat Digtoise Wixen Felbat Jolthog Bushi Felbat

These are just a few methods to obtain an egg that will hatch into a Felbat. Although it’s relatively easy to find matching Pals for a Felbat egg, breeding is the only method to obtain this Pal. Felbat is a strong, aggressive Dark-type Pal that you won’t find anywhere on Palpagos Island unless you’re fortunate enough to get it from a Black Marketeer. It also has a very unique Partner Skill that provides life steel to your character. On top of all that, if if you use a Legendary Anubis to breed a Felbat, you might end up with a Legendary, rare Dark-type Pal that is fast and provides lots of life steel with its partner ability.

Elphidran Aqua

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua

Elphidran Aqua, a Water and Dragon-type variation of Elphidran, can only be obtained through breeding. Unlike Elphidran’s Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon, which enhances item drops from Dark Pals, Elphidran Aqua’s unique Partner Skill: Amicable Water Dragon enhances item drops from Fire Pals, making it easier to farm High Quality Pal Oil and Flame Organs from Flambelle. It also has unique water-based attacks and excels at watering plants and lumbering.

Suzaku Aqua

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku Aqua is a Water-type variation of the Fire-type Pal, Suzaku, known for its fiery wings and powerful fire attacks. Unlike Suzaku, found in the Northern Desert, Suzaku Aqua isn’t naturally found on Palpagos Island and can only be obtained through breeding. While Suzaku enhances Fire attacks with its Partner Skill: Wings of Flame, Suzaku Aqua enhances Water attacks with its Partner Skill: Wings of Water.

Ice Reptyro

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Reptyro Foxcicle Ice Reptyro

Ice Reptyro is a Water and Ground-type variation of Reptyro, obtained through breeding. It shares the same Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast with Reptyro, enhancing the efficiency of mining ores. It also has unique water-based attacks and excels at mining and cooling. This is one of the best Ice-type tanky Pals in the game.

Legendary Jormuntide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Jetragon Elphidran Jormuntide

The basic Water and Dragon-type Jormuntide isn’t as potent as its Flame-type variant. However, while you can’t make a Jormuntide Ignis inherit the Legend passive skill of a Legendary Pal, you can definitely make its base form inherit it. That said, not only will it get the +20% damage boost to Water-type attacks from its unique Skill, but it’ll also have a +15% damage to all attacks from its Legend skill.

Legendary Anubis

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Parent 1 Parent 2 Resulting Egg Necromus Direhowl Anubis Necromus Gobfin Anubis

Anubis is a strong and rare Ground-type Pal in Palworld. While it doesn’t have a variation like some other Pals, breeding it from a Necromus and a Direhowl or a Gobfin can result in a specimen with the Legend Passive, which increases Attack and Defense by 20% and Movement Speed by 15%. This is in addition to its unique skill: Earth Emperor, which increases Ground attack damage by 20%.

Legendary Blazamut

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step Pal Partner Result 1 Jetragon Elphidran Jormuntide with Legend passive 2 Suzaku Jormuntide (with Legend passive) Blazamut

Blazamut is one of the most powerful Fire-type Pals in Palworld, and it can become an unstoppable force when bred from a Suzaku and a Jormuntide, both possessing the Legend passive skill. To breed a Suzaku and a Jormuntide with the Legend passive, you will need a Jetragon and an Elphidran.

Jetragon can be found at Mount Obsidian, and Elphidran can be found south of Hypocrite Hill. This combination of the Flame Emperor skill and the Legend Passive makes Blazamut’s Flame-type damage unmatched.

Legendary Shadowbeak

Image: Pocket Pair

Step Pal Partner Result 1 Necromus Gobfin or Direhowl Anubis (with Legend skill) 2 Anubis (with Legend skill) Gobfin, Gobfin Ignis, or Cawgnito Kitsun (with Legend skill) 3 Kitsun Astegon Shadowbeak (with Legend skill)

You can only get a Shadowbeak by pairing a Kitsun and an Astegon. So you’ll need an Anubis with a Legend skill by pairing a Necromus with a Gobfin or a Direhowl and then matching it with a Gobfin, a Gobfin Ignis, or a Cawgnito. A Legendary Shadowbeak will not only have a significantly high damage output but will also enjoy a 15% increase in Move Speed, which is quite beneficial for an already somewhat fast mount.

The Fastest Jetragon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Step Pal Partner Result 1 Jetragon Jetragon Jetragon

You can only get Jetragon eggs by matching two Jetragons. Unfortunately, the offspring won’t be an Alpha since it was a boss fight. However, we’re trying to breed the fastest mount ever, not a powerful Pal. You just need to breed Jetragons until you get one with the Nimble, Swift, or Runner passive skill. Each increases the Pal’s movement speed by 10, 20, and 30% respectively.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2024