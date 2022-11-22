Best Cannon in Ship of Fools: Cannon Upgrade Stats Explained

Much like the status effects in Ship of Fools, the types of cannons and cannon stat upgrades aren’t explained. To make sure you know exactly what you are spending your hard-earned Tendrils on, here are the best cannons in Ship of Fools and what each upgrade stat entails.

All Cannons in Ship of Fools Ranked

First off, if you don’t know, each cannon type gets unlocked as you beat the bosses like Heads, Harbinger of Hoarfrost and rescue the lost villagers. With all of the cannons unlocked, it is important to know which ones are the best.

While everyone is entitled to have their favorite cannon, there is a ranking of quality when it comes to the cannons in Ship of Fools. Here is the ranking of cannons in Ship of Fools from best to worst:

Double Barrel Assault Powershot Sentry Grapeshot

The reason Double Barrel is the best cannon in Ship of Fools is because it can carry two different ammo types, which is great when combining the Fire and Oil status effects, can be reloaded once and function as an Assault cannon, and deals double the damage when fully loaded.

Assault comes in second place because it is fast, reliable, and deals great damage. Though it is the starting cannon, it packs a bigger and more consistent punch than the others.

The third is the Powershot cannon. The Powershot cannon is really the glass cannon of Ship of Fools. It deals a lot of concentrated damage at one thing, which can kill bosses extremely quickly, but it needs to be reloaded constantly and isn’t great for taking out lots of enemies, which is needed for the Eye, of the Storm boss battle.

Sentry is fourth because, while it is nice to have a cannon that fires on its own, it is just too slow. It is great that it is accurate, but there are much better picks, especially if you are playing two-player. If you are a solo player, definitely max out the Sentry turret because you’ll always it equipped as the second cannon.

Last, we have Grapeshot. Grapeshot is similar to Powershot, but instead of consuming all of your ammo to deal a massive amount of damage, you end up wasting all of your shots in a shotgun spread. This cannon doesn’t consistently deliver reliable kills and isn’t great for bosses, so it is in last place.

Cannon Stats in Ship of Fools Explained

As you upgrade your cannons, the game doesn’t communicate what exactly is improved. Here is what happens to each cannon when you upgrade it:

Level 2 – All cannons get a +10% to fire rate.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire rate. Level 3 – All cannons get a +10% to fire speed.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire speed. Level 4 – Assault, Double Barrel, and Sentry get +10% to DMG. Grapeshot gets one extra projectile per fully charged shot. Powershot gets +1% extra DMG per charged projectile.

– Assault, Double Barrel, and Sentry get +10% to DMG. Grapeshot gets one extra projectile per fully charged shot. Powershot gets +1% extra DMG per charged projectile. Level 5 – All cannons get a +10% to fire rate.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire rate. Level 6 – All cannons get a +10% to fire speed.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire speed. Level 7 – Assault, Double Barrel, and Sentry get +10% to DMG. Grapeshot gets one extra projectile per fully charged shot. Powershot gets +1% extra DMG per charged projectile.

– Assault, Double Barrel, and Sentry get +10% to DMG. Grapeshot gets one extra projectile per fully charged shot. Powershot gets +1% extra DMG per charged projectile. Level 8 – All cannons get a +10% to fire rate.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire rate. Level 9 – All cannons get a +10% to fire speed.

– All cannons get a +10% to fire speed. Level 10 – Assault, Double Barrel, and Sentry get +10% to DMG. Grapeshot gets one extra projectile per fully charged shot. Powershot gets +1% extra DMG per charged projectile.

And that is everything you need to know about cannons in Ship of Fools. As confirmed by the developers, there will be updates coming to each cannon post-launch, so stay tuned for more.

Ship of Fools is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.