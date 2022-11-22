While getting the best early upgrades at The Great Lighthouse island in Ship of Fools, you may have stumbled upon a mysterious door that looks like it needs a key. This door leads to the inside of The Great Lighthouse. If your first thoughts were what’s inside and how do I open it, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to open The Great Lighthouse door in Ship of Fools.

How to Open The Great Lighthouse Door in Ship of Fools

So far, there is no way to open The Great Lighthouse door in Ship of Fools. Whether you have beaten the Eye, of the Storm or are investigating every symbol on the map looking for The Great Lighthouse key, you won’t find it anywhere.

After communicating with the developers at Fika Productions, the team behind Ship of Fools, it has been confirmed that the way to open The Great Lighthouse door will be revealed sometime after the game launches. In other words, The Great Lighthouse door is post-launch content in Ship of Fools.

Though it is somewhat frustrating that there is nothing in the game that alludes to The Great Lighthouse door being post-launch content, it is nice knowing that there will be something to look forward to after defeating all of the bosses and unlocking all of the Fools.

Fika Productions is dedicated to continue updating Ship of Fools in numerous ways after its launch. Whether that be what lies beyond The Great Lighthouse doors, new Fools to join the crew, or new ammo types that bring different status effects, we are glad to know that there is still wind in the Ship of Fools’ sails.

To reiterate, there is no current way to unlock The Great Lighthouse door in Ship of Fools. As we wait for news about a content update, work on defeating the bosses, collecting Tendrils, and pushing back the Aquapocalypse.

Ship of Fools is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.