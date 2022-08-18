Best Character Preset Settings in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is the game that has been rivaling Genshin Impact and the experience is always thriving with players. While fans of the game are jumping into the servers, there is a lot of praise being given for the character creation system which allows for complex customization. You will be happy to know that if you don’t want to spend a ton of time in a character creator but still want a brilliant appearance then there is a full system dedicated to allowing you to select other player-created character designs. This guide article will take you through some of the best character presets in Tower of Fantasy.

Best Tower of Fantasy Character Presets

In order to access custom Character Presets, you can go to the ‘Appearance Hall’ and find any custom characters that you like the look of. It should be noted that only female characters can choose a female preset and, likewise, only male characters can choose a male preset. Select a character preset and then ‘Copy’ the character ID. When you have the ID you will be able to become that character preset in the character creator when you import the data. However, you can also ‘Import’ specific Character IDs like the ones from the table below to become those presets without searching for them first. The table lists some of the best Tower of Fantasy character presets.

Based On Character Character ID Gender Description 2B 63865 Female Would it really be a shared character creator without 2B making an appearance? I don’t think so! This character is from Nier Automata and as the protagonist of the game they have immense popularity. With striking white hair and a mainly black outfit, they know how to make an impact on the battlefield both in combat and with style. Zero Two 1876524 Female Another brilliant character design awaits you with this faithful Zero Two recreation within Tower of Fantasy. The striking red outfit and hair design is all present for you. Weiss Schnee 6277256 Female From RWBY, this character is yet another example of the amazing creations and lengths people can go to with custom character creators. Be sure to check her out if you want to play as a character from RWBY! Neku Sakuraba 879961 Male Neku Sakuraba is now in Tower of Fantasy with this character ID! Heizou 3492636 Male If you are wanting to bring some Genshin Impact style into Tower of Fantasy then why not give this Heizou character preset a try? Nezuko Kamado 137453 Female Nezuko is a fan-favorite character from Demon Slayer so it certainly makes sense that there would be an inclusion of her within this library of custom characters. Her personality shines through with the design of the character. Seele 2969394 Female Seele has also arrived to the game and this character ID has captured her essence perfectly. The skirt/outfit colors are all correct and her black to dark-blue hair is all there. Hatsune Miku 980137 Female With electric light blue hair and a character loved by many around the world, this design is certainly going to be getting a lot of attention for its brilliant design and creation. If you have ever wanted to play as Hatsune Miku in an MMORPG now is the time to do so!

There are a lot of brilliant presets to select from and these are just a few of the many choices that are available for you. Time to get choosing who you want to look like in the game. Or perhaps you want to create an entirely custom appearance by yourself; the choice is yours!

