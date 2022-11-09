Best Characters And Abilities in Anime Dimensions: Ranked Tier List

As players make their way into Anime Dimensions in Roblox, finding the most robust character will make this experience even more exciting. As gamers work on leveling up their favorite character to the maximum level, finding someone that helps you push your skills to a new limit is critical.

With many different characters to play with in this unique experience, finding the best character may not be as easy as you would expect. Someone who may be strong in the Anime or Manga they’re drawn by could be a total pushover in this title. As we find the best starting character and best overall character, gamers will be ready to grind to their heart’s content with this beat’em up title!

Anime Dimensions Tier List November 2022

Gamers taking the plunge into this unique experience will find that there are countless characters to play with. Being able to control a fan-favorite protagonist or villain while smacking down big baddies from different shows is always exciting, and having a perfect choice will make this experience even more better. While a Tier List may be objective, it gives newer players and veterans a place to start searching. That being said, here are our choices for the best characters in the game!

S-Tier Characters In Anime Dimensions

If you’re looking to excel in any form of combat, these characters will be your best choice to start grinding for. You’ll have a hard time losing once you have obtained one of these amazing characters.

Broccoli

Combat Titan

Demon Girl

Esper

King of Heroes

Nardo Six Paths

Nilin

Red Emporer

Shadow Combat Titan

Shadow Monarch

Tengu

Tobushiko

Kodotoki

A-Tier Characters In Anime Dimensions

These characters will be more than enough to survive most combat encounters, and even quite a few raids if gamers are feeling like pushing their boundaries. You won’t feel bad after rolling one of these characters in the game.

Best Boy (Summer)

Demon Lord Ramura

Fluffy (Gear 5)

Hirito

Ice Queen Esdeaf

Nojo

Priestess

Primordial

Rivai

Ryuka

Shadow Esdeaf

Shadow Esper

Shadow Ramura

Tengoku

Witch Meguretsu

Yomiichi

B-Tier Characters In Anime Dimensions

While they may not be the best of the bunch, these characters will still be able to push players through a hefty portion of the game. You surely won’t be disappointed if one of these characters falls into your collection, even if they may not compare to the ones listed above.

Alturia

Asana

BiriBiri

Cyborg

Eugebro

King of Curses

Koneki

Ramura

Takamuri

Toro

Vampire Mika

C-Tier Characters in Anime Dimensions

These characters may be able to get you up to the middle point of your adventure but will prove to be less than valuable in the long run. While you may still be able to use superior combat skills to outpace your foes, the challenge will begin to get even harder as you progress.

Bowman

Cherry

Itabori

Pasta

Reku

Rokia

Susky

D-Tier Characters In Anime Dimensions

Useful to start, but the novelty begins to wear off fast. Players may be able to win in early encounters with these characters but will find that battles become harder much faster later in the experience. Make sure that you’ve got enough to start pulling more very soon.

Akuma

Hatsu

Kirua

Meguretsu

Shield Man

Takaza

Tall Might

Tonjuro

Zetsu

Nardo

Roku

F-Tier Characters In Anime Dimensions

Unless players are looking to push themselves to their true limits, these characters aren’t worth the time or effort. While they may be able to get you through the first few stages, you’ll come to grow tired of them and their quirks quite quickly.

Fluffy

Ichini

Ray

Best Starting Character Choice In Anime Dimensions

When players first start their adventure into the world of Anime Dimensions, choosing the right first character will allow gamers to enjoy this experience much more than they could initially imagine. However, when it comes to this choice, it may seem difficult. If you are going based on their Manga and Anime appearances, it seems like there would be a clear choice.

However, as our tier list above suggests, there is a clear winner overall. These are our choices for the best starting character from best to worst.

Reku

Nardo

Roku

Fluffy

Ichini

Now that this has been squared away, gamers will want to make sure they have the most current codes for this epic experience. Players looking for more excitement may be interested in giving Blox Fruits a run for its money, and for a relaxed experience, My Hello Kitty Cafe could be what they’ve been looking for.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022