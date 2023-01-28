Best Class and Skills for Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage

Chloe can be considered one of the best units in Fire Emblem Engage, as she is capable of working as either a support capable of occasionally dealing damage, as well as one of your main frontliners, specialized in dealing the final hits needed for the kill and breaking foes. But which is the best class and what are the best skills for her? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the best class, skills, and Emblem Rings for Chloe on Fire Emblem Engage.

Best Class for Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage

As a rider, Chloe’s biggest strengths lie in her mobility, as well as in her high HP, Dexterity, and Speed stats, all of which allow her to work as a main buffer, as well as both an occasional defender and a secondary attacker. With that said, the best Class for Chloe is without a doubt Griffin Knight, which can also be considered as the higher-tier version of her default class, Lance Flier.

The Griffin Knight class is perfect for Chloe as will allow you to strengthen her main stats even further while also making use of her high mobility and new passive to increase the range of your main powerhouses, such as Diamant.

Best Emblem Rings and Skills

Ring-wise, we recommend that those looking to use Chloe as a finisher/offensive support make use of Byleth, thanks to his ability to increase her accuracy and offer a wide range of buffs. For those looking to use Chloe as one of their main forces in combat, Sigurd will be our main choice and a sure hit, as he will increase her already high mobility and allow you to Crit as much as possible.

For skills, we recommend the use of Canter (at any level), Hit, Avoid, or Break Defenses. If you are looking for a little more survivability, although at a high cost, Hold Out can work great, while Divine Pulse can also be handy in many scenarios. Ideally, however, our chosen skills + Emblem combos will be Canter, Break Defenses, and Hit while having the Byleth ring equipped, or Hold Out, Break Defenses, and Divine Pulse/Avoid while equipped with Sigurd.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2023