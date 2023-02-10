Best Cleric Build in Dark and Darker

If you are looking to make it down in the dungeons of Dark and Darker you will want to have a Cleric on your team. This holy warrior not only brings a good bit of offense against the undead but also a lot of well-needed support to keep your party in top fighting shape. However, if you take the wrong perks and skills on a Cleric you will be nothing more than a man swinging a stick around. Let’s go over the best builds for Cleric in Dark and Darker.

Best Solo Build for Cleric in Dark and Darker

While Cleric might not be one of the top classes to use in Dark and Darker, he is quite useful for beginnings that are struggling to survive by themselves. From having self heals to some nice self buffs, the Cleric can help themselves almost as well as they can help others. If you do plan on venturing onward by yourself, here are the perks you will want to run:

Perks

Blunt Weapon Mastery – Increase physical attack power by 5% when attacking with a blunt weapon

– Increase physical attack power by 5% when attacking with a blunt weapon Perseverance – Reduce all types of incoming damage by 3

– Reduce all types of incoming damage by 3 Undead Slaying – Increase your physical damage bonus by 20% when attacking undead monsters

– Increase your physical damage bonus by 20% when attacking undead monsters Advanced Healer – Increase base magical heal by 5

You could also choose to run Protection from Evil instead of advanced healer if you are having trouble with poisons and other detrimental effects since your self-heal won’t be changed too much by 5 extra points. The abilities you will want to run are:

Skills

Spell Memory – Allows spellcasting with 12 points of memory

– Allows spellcasting with 12 points of memory Smite – Deals an additional +10 magic damage to all enemies you hit within seven seconds

Spells

Protection – Creates a shield that blocks 20 physical damage for 20 seconds

– Creates a shield that blocks 20 physical damage for 20 seconds Bless – Target gains +3 to Strength, Agility, and Will attributes for 30 seconds. Casts to self if no target is found

– Target gains +3 to Strength, Agility, and Will attributes for 30 seconds. Casts to self if no target is found Lesser Heal – Heals a target for 15 HP. Casts to self if no target is found.

– Heals a target for 15 HP. Casts to self if no target is found. Divine Strike – Increases weapon damage by 10 for 20 seconds.

This should leave you with a few open spell slots to use, so you could switch out one of the spells for Sanctuary which will allow you to apply regen in an area as well as dealing damage to any undead within range.

Best Party Build for Cleric in Dark and Darker

Playing with at least one other player is what really allows Cleric to shine since you can focus more on buffing up another class rather than spending them on yourself. Of course, your set of skills and abilities will want to be a bit different as you will want to focus on team play rather than yourself. here are the skills you should run:

Perks

Advanced Healer – Increase base magical heal by 5

– Increase base magical heal by 5 Kindness – Heal yourself for 15% of the spell’s total heal amount when healing another target

– Heal yourself for 15% of the spell’s total heal amount when healing another target Requiem – Resurrecting an ally revives them with 50% HP instead of a sliver of life. When reviving an ally at the Altar of Sacrifice, you don’t need to sacrifice your own health.

– Resurrecting an ally revives them with 50% HP instead of a sliver of life. When reviving an ally at the Altar of Sacrifice, you don’t need to sacrifice your own health. Blunt Weapon Mastery – Increases physical attack power by 5% when attacking with a blunt weapon.

The main draw of having a Cleric in the part is not only their resurrection spell but also their ability to revive an ally without any of the negatives of doing so. All they need is the soul heart of a fallen comrade and they will be back in the game with half health in no time. Here are the skills you will want to run with your party:

Skills

Spell Memory – Allows spellcasting with 12 points of memory

– Allows spellcasting with 12 points of memory Spell Memory 2 – Allows for a second set of spells and even more spell memory

Spells

Resurrection – Target an ally to resurrect them from the dead. The corpse must have a soul heart

– Target an ally to resurrect them from the dead. The corpse must have a soul heart Sanctuary – Concentrates on a specific area for a certain period of time, healing friendly beings within the area by 5 per second and dealing 14 spell damage to undead per second

– Concentrates on a specific area for a certain period of time, healing friendly beings within the area by 5 per second and dealing 14 spell damage to undead per second Holy Light – Heals an ally for 30 HP or does 100 base magical damage to an undead target

– Heals an ally for 30 HP or does 100 base magical damage to an undead target Divine Strike – Increases weapon damage by 10 for 20 seconds

– Increases weapon damage by 10 for 20 seconds Lesser Heal – Heals a target for 15 HP. Casts to self if no target is found

While you will still have a few empty spell slots on your second wheel of spells, being able to bring in all of these high-power spells makes it worth it. Being able to bring allies back on the spot is quite powerful and saves you and your other teammate from having to carry all of their loot to a shrine. Also having plenty of healing and buffs will make sure that you can keep everyone in top shape on the deepest levels on the dungeon.

Dark and Darker is set to release in 2023 on PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023