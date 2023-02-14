Image: Xbox Game Studios

Searching for the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5 can be a bit of a drag, so to speak. If you want to learn which cars can achieve the fastest straight-line speeds across all the drag races in the game, then check out this comprehensive guide.

What are the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5?

Below is a quick rundown of the 10 best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Mosler MT900S

Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

Porsche 918 Spyder

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

Rimac Concept Two

Bugatti Divo

Koenigsegg Jesko

BMW X5 M Forza Edition

McLaren F1 GT

Ferrari 59XX Evo

Read more below on why these cars are simply the best when it comes to drag racing in Forza Horizon 5.

10. Mosler MT900S – the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 320,000 CR

In terms of cars that don’t break the bank, the American-made Mosler MT900S is one of the most cost-effective speedsters to dominate drag races with, costing only 320,000 CR. Boasting a base S2 rating of 919, it is one of the best drag cars in the game thanks to its highly impressive stock 9.8 handling, a decent 8.1 in the launch department, and an 8.2 in speed. With the right top acceleration tuning, the MT900S is a real beast on those long asphalt chases.

9. 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 500,000 CR

An iconic car from a classic era, the 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang is another great pick to drag race with. The Hoonicorn is exemplary in straight-line races thanks to its absurd 10 rating on acceleration coupled with a 9.2 on speed and a 7.4 on launch. This 951-rated S2 monster costs just 500,000 CR to boot, although you will need a decent tuning curve to tame it, as the Hoonicorn only has a 6.7 rating on its handling.

8. 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 850,000 CR

In almost any racing game, you can always go somewhere fast with a Porsche, and the same can be said for the 918 Spyder in Forza Horizon 5. The Spyder comes out of the factory with perfect 10 ratings on both acceleration and launch, making it a popular choice for drag racing beginners as well as those who prefer to race stock. Besides those ideal straight-line stats, the 918 Spyder also comes with an 8.9 on handling and a 9.3 on braking, giving it superb traction on those more complicated drag tracks.

Related: Forza Motorsport 8 – Release Date, Features, and More

7. 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Wheelspins, Super Wheelspins, or Auction House listings

The Sesto Elemento has been a staple of the series since its inception, and over its many iterations, it has proven to be a power to behold. The Sesto Elemento Forza Edition for Forza Horizon 5 is no exception and is one of the most solid picks you can have for drag races, but at a cost: you can only get it through expensive auction house listings or by being lucky on Wheelspins or Super Wheelspins. With 10s across the board on handling, acceleration, launch, and braking, the Sesto Elemento Forza Edition is quite possibly the best stock option for drag races, if you can nab it.

6. 2019 Rimac Concept Two

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 2,000,000 CR

This electric hypercar made waves when it was first introduced in Forza Horizon 4, and its second showing in Forza Horizon 5 is no slouch, either. The Concept Two is a bit pricey, costing 2 million CR, but it is definitely worth it thanks to its superior 7.5 handling and 9.3 braking. Couple that with a perfect launch score and a 9.9 on acceleration, and Concept Two is the very definition of a modern, ecologically minded speedster. Seeing it speed effortlessly through open asphalt without making the usual roars of a V12 engine is a bit unnerving, though.

5. 2019 Bugatti Divo

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 3,000,000 CR

Another relative newcomer to the series is this limited-edition speed demon, a French creation so in-demand that all 40 of its real-world counterparts were sold out even before they exited the production line. The Bugatti Divo is barely street-legal, making it one of the better options when it comes to drag racing in Forza Horizon 5. With a 9.9 in handling, a 10 on acceleration, and a 9.6 on speed, the Divo is both a beauty and a beast, a powerhouse for those able to handle it.

4. 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 2,800,000 CR

The Swedes have outdone themselves with the introduction of the Jesko in Forza Horizon 4, and as such, the fan favorite comes back once again in Forza Horizon 5 as a great ride for drag racing enthusiasts. The 2020 Jesko has perfect scores in both speed and handling, stats that more than make up for its rather subpar stock acceleration and launch. The Jesko, however, is a tuner’s wet dream, and with decent curves, you can easily dust the competition across long stretches of open highway.

Related: How to Complete the Treasure Hunt Speed Machines in Forza Horizon 5

3. 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: a paid VIP membership pack or Auction House listings

This next car is exclusive only to those who purchased a separate VIP membership pack, but it is worth it considering it’s also one of the best all-rounder cars in the game even outside of drag races. The Forza Edition of the 2011 BMW X5 M features a custom tuning that ramps up the car’s tuning to 10s across handling, acceleration, and launch, while getting a 9.4 in braking and an 8 in speed. Even without further tuning, this machine can handily dominate most drag races in the hands of a skilled driver, one with no qualms about paying to get an advantage.

2. McLaren F1 GT

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 15,000,000 CR

An iconic car that needs no further introduction, the McLaren F1 GT has been part of all Forza Horizon games. In all its iterations, it has been a reliable supercar that can win races with ease given the proper tuning, and for drag races in Forza Horizon 5, this is no exception. With some pretty decent base stats on both its speed and handling, a great tuning curve can turn the F1 GT into one of the best drag race contenders.

1. Ferrari 599XX Evolution

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Obtainable through: Autoshow purchase for 2,600,000 CR

Widely considered one of the best cars in Forza Horizon 4, the Horizon 5 iteration of this red stallion is a bit weaker overall but is still one of the best picks when it comes to drag races. The 599XX Evo boasts amazing stock handling and braking, and with some decent tweaking, you can easily destroy most drag races in a breeze. After all, in the world of both racing and racing games, you can never go wrong with a Ferrari.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023