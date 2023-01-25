Forza Motorsport 8 – Release Date, Features, and More

With the Xbox Developer Direct, gamers have been treated to plenty of exciting tidbits about their favorite upcoming titles, such as Minecraft Legends. However, for racing fans, nothing can be more exciting than seeing the newest entry in the Forza Motorsport franchise. With beautiful ray-tracing effects and dynamic car models, fans can hardly wait to get their hands on this entry.

In this new entry, players will be treated to some of the most realistic environments, vehicles, and even paint jobs currently available on any platform, but that isn’t even the most exciting part of this entry. Let’s jump into our favorite car, and find out what Forza Motorsport 8 has to offer for racing fans around the globe.

When Does Forza Motorsport 8 Release & Which Platforms?

Forza Motorsport 8 has been confirmed to release in 2023. As a current generation title, gamers will get to experience this title running in 4K at 60fps on their Xbox Series X, or a slightly lower resolution on Xbox Series S. However, gamers on the Xbox One family of consoles will miss out on this one, but the trade-offs may make the upgrade worth it.

How Many Vehicles Are In Forza Horizon 8?

At launch, there are over 500 vehicles that will be in this racing simulator, alongside over 800 unique customization options for different vehicles. This gives players the unique opportunity to customize their favorite ride to the fullest extent,

Forza Motorsport 8 Features 20 Environments At Launch

Alongside plenty of exciting additions to the familiar setup, players will be able to test their driving skills throughout 20 different environments at launch, including 5 new tracks to the series. Developers have confirmed that each of these tracks contains over 3 terabytes of data that have been analyzed to provide the most authentic versions of them possible.

Sound Reworked From The Ground Up for Forza Motorsport 8

One of the most criticized and critiqued features of the Forza Motorsport series is the fact that most of the vehicles sound too similar to one another, compared to other titles on the market. It looks as if the developers have heard the complaints, and are working on a completely new system to ensure that all vehicles sound unique. It will also work out of the box with Dolby Atmos to provide the most realistic sound in any racing game.

4K/60FPS With New Paint and Damage Systems

Even with the promise of 4K/60fps gameplay, the developers have put extra care and love into the damage system of this particular title, as each vehicle has unique and dynamic damage systems, giving them a realistic damage model that will affect how vehicles drive and perform. Alongside these details, dynamic weather, and track system, every race will feel different than before, which should get racers ready to roll.

Ray Traced Reflections On All Vehicles

One of the most exciting parts of this particular title is the promise of ray-traced reflections on vehicles to give them that shine that we all know and love. No matter if you are playing Single Player or Multiplayer, there is something for everyone that loves the idea of making their car shine like nothing else.

There are so many new features coming to this iteration of Forza Motorsport, and it looks like the devs are ready to take the simulation market by storm. Get into the cockpit, and let’s get the rubber ready before this title springs to life on our television sets.

Forza Motorsport 8 will be available in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023