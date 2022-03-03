Best Early-Game Elden Ring Items: Grab These Items in the First Few Hours

Elden Ring can be a punishing time, but also offers a great Risk to Reward opportunity. There will be times that you are pitted up against foes that can easily end your life, but if you persevere through these battles, you can get great items that you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else in the world.

From cosmetic changes to weapons that will help you survive even the hardest of battles, here is a list of some of the best early-game items that you should pick up within your first few hours of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring – What Should You Find Early On

The Greataxe is an extremely solid weapon for those that are looking for massive power early on in the game. Thankfully, you’ll be able to get your hands on it quite quickly, and if you’re focusing on Strength, you should be able to utilize it quite early on as well. Finding a weapon with this much power can change the overall style of your play from the get-go, so getting comfortable with this slow, but the powerful weapon can make you a threat from the beginning of the game.

The Wolf Mask is a great option to add some extra defensive capabilities to your build and allows you to show off the struggles you have overcome to get to this point. While you may need to take down a few bosses at the beginning of the game to get this piece of equipment, you’ll find a well-rounded piece of equipment lies waiting for you when you don the head of this wolf, while looking menacing to boot.

The Crafting Tools are an essential piece of equipment to get your hands on, and you’ll be able to do so quite early in the game. You’ll be able to create items on the field using this, allowing you the opportunity to get yourself back in the game if things start going south for you. You’ll be able to make Fire Bombs to take on enemies from a distance, Throwing Darts to help you distract enemies towards you to break up the pack, and more with this handy tool that only costs 300 Runes.

The Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle are great items to get sooner than later, as you’ll be able to customize the appearance of your character, making yourself look exactly as you’d like. While you are not able to see exactly what you’re going to look like when you’re done and will be a few Runes lighter when you’re done, its exciting to see that you’re able to change how your character will look through your playthrough, all by visiting a Site of Grace.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is the final item on this list, as you’ll be able to create and use wonderful items and abilities within its walls. Having the ability to attack enemies with Explosions, or even ways to restore your health, it is an item that you’ll be glad to have through your journey, as combining and creating wonderful Crystal Tears can change the way that you approach new battles.

You’ll find so many different types of weapons, armor, craftable items, and more through your journey in Elden Ring, but these items can make that journey a little more bearable, as you’ll fight to survive with some ease on your mind now that you’ve got your hands on these valuable items.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.