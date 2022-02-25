Elden Ring Best Physick Combinations: Which Tears Should You Use?

Elden Ring has bumped up the ante on the number of items that you can find in the world. Not only that, you can create and craft many new items that will give you a competitive edge over your opponents.

As you continue on your quest, you’ll eventually obtain the Flask of Wonderous Physick, which allows you not only to obtain better options to heal yourself but to inflict the wrath of the Elden Lords upon your enemies. Today, we’ll give you our thoughts on the best combinations of Crystal Tears that you should use to suit your playstyle.

Crystal Tears – Offensive Stat Boosts

If you are an offensively based Elden Ring player, the following Crystal Tears will benefit you the most through your playthrough;

Ruptured Crystal Tear – Causes Concoction to Explode

Crimson Crystal Tear – Restores half of your total HP

Opaline Bubbletear – Significantly negates damage

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear – Temporarily boosts Strength

Winged Cyrstal Tear – Temporarily reduces equipment load

Lightning-Shourding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Lightning Attacks

Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Holy Attacks

Twiggy Cracked Tear – Briefly stops Rune Loss on Death

Spiked Cracked Tear – Enhances Charged Attacks for some time

These Crystal Tear combinations will allow you to continue, charging towards your enemies with renewed Vigor and Determination to take on anything that stands in your way.

Crystal Tears – Defensive & Long Range

If you are a more Defensive and strategic Elden Ring player, there are other Crystal Tears that may benefit you in ways that you would never imagine. As you can take advantage of weapons such as crossbows and longbows, and magical elements, these may come of more use to you;

Cerulean Crystal Tear – Restores half of your total FP

Crimsonburst Cyrstal Tear – Steadily restores HP for some time

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear – Temporarily boosts Faith

Dexterity-Knot Cyrstal Tear – Temporarily boosts dexterity

Magic-Shourding Cracked Tear – Temporarily boosts Magic Attacks

Leaden Hardtear – Temporarily boosts Poise

Using any of these Crystal Tears in your Flask will allow you to keep your distance, while still getting up close and personal if needed, with your newfound Dexterity boosts. There’s really no wrong way to equip yourself with these great boosters, as they are all great options to brew within your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022