Best Game Dev Tycoon Slider Percentages for Each Genre

To create a game that will get high reviews in Game Dev Tycoon, setting the sliders to the correct percentage is crucial. Sliders represent how much focus your staff will put into that specific game aspect, and finding the sweet spot is tricky. This guide will cover the best slider percentages for every genre in Game Dev Tycoon.

What Are the Best Slider Percentages for Every Genre in Game Dev Tycoon?

Slider percentages are important in the game development process. For example, raising the slider higher for graphics means that your team will put more energy into that field. You need to find the perfect balance to get good reviews, so check out the grid below to find the best slider percentages for every genre in Game Dev Tycoon.

Genre Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Action Engine – 100%

Gameplay – 80%

Story – 0% Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence – 100% World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80% Adventure Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 0%

Story – 100% Dialogues – 100%

Level Design – 0%

Artificial Intelligence – 0% World Design – 100%

Graphic – 80%

Sound – 0% RPG Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 80%

Story – 100% Dialogues – 100%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence – 0% World Design – 100%

Graphic – 80%

Sound 0% Simulation Engine – 80%

Gameplay – 100%

Story – 0% Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence – 100% World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80% Strategy Engine – 80%

Gameplay – 100%

Story – 0% Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 100%

Artificial Intelligence – 80% World Design – 100%

Graphic – 0%

Sound – 80% Casual Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 100%

Story – 0% Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 100%

Artificial Intelligence – 0% World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80%

Using those percentages for the corresponding genre you plan on creating will help immensely in getting positive reviews for your game. The good news is that these slider percentages also do well in multi-genre games, such as action-adventure.

How to Improve Your Game Development in Game Dev Tycoon

Besides perfecting slider percentages, players must follow fundamental rules to ensure the reviews are positive. Let’s go over some of these key rules.

For starters, don’t develop two games in a row with the same topic and genre combination. Next, if you are creating a AAA game, it’s important to have three specialists who focus on certain parts of your video game development. For example, if your genres slider percentage is high for gameplay and story, then make sure to have specialists who focus on those particular jobs.

Additionally, use a different custom engine when creating a sequel to your game. Using the same engine for a sequel will impact your game development, resulting in low review scores!

And finally, it is crucial to select the best combos in Game Dev Tycoon through genre, topics, and platforms. An unbelievable number of combinations are possible in the game, and one wrong move could be detrimental to the game development process.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023