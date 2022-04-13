Best Graveborn Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Skills, Attributes, and More

The Graveborn is an interesting mix between a spell caster and a summoner in Wonderlands. They have skills that synergize well with both and should be capitalized on to make a rather strong endgame build. Even though Borderlands games are mostly about guns, these other gimmicks prove they can do just as much, if not more work than what guns can do. Here is the best build you can use for the Graveborn right now in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Best Graveborn Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

This build is going to be multiclassed with the Spellshot class to maximize damage and utility from spells. The loadout is also going to heavily focus on using Ferior guns and spells. Here is how you should spec into the class:

Graveborn

Essence Drain (5)

Sanguine Sacrament (3)

Harvest (3)

Stain of the Soul (4)

Dark Hydra (3)

Ascension (3)

Lord of Edges (1)

Blast Gasp (5)

Morhaim’s Blessing (1)

Spellshot

Spell Sniper (5)

Magic Bullets (3)

Font of Mana (5)

Mage Armor (1)

Just Warming Up (1)

High Thread Count (1)

The skills you put points into will dramatically increase the lethality of spells and companions. For that reason, you should use the Spellshot’s Ambi-hextrous ability. There isn’t a lot of action skill damage that you’ll be dealing, so it’s useless to have one.

Next, you’ll want to use the aforementioned Feriore weapons because of their special reloads. Upon reloading these guns, you throw them and they will either become a projectile or a companion. Look out for any guns that turn into companions on reload (flying gun, pixie, hydra). They are counted as Companions and also do Gun Damage, which are both heavily boosted in this build.

Pair that with two powerful spells of your choice. The best ones are those that can roll with multiple charges, allowing you to stack up Spellweaving stacks from the Spellshot, but also proccing Sanguine Sacrament to keep you alive. With low cooldown on spells, you’re going to constantly be casting them, which will also give you an almost endless activation of your kill skills from the Graveborn’s capstone, Morhaim’s Blessing.

The spells you should use are some of the following:

Ice Spike

Greatest Spell Ever

Frostburn

Laserhand

Threads of Fate

Arcane Bolt

Glacial Cascade

Twister

Buffmeister

In terms of other equipment, you should look for bonuses that give you spell cooldown, spell damage, companion damage/critical, and gun damage. Rings are mostly up to you, though you should probably look at the Thumb Cuffs since the endgame will mostly take place in dungeons.

For Amulets, you should look into getting the Frenzied Wrath or the Joint Training ones, since those can give your companions (including your thrown Feriore weapons) even more attack power.

If you need an Armor recommendation, you cannot go wrong with the Amalgam, Claw, Corrupted Platemail, or the Paradigm.

Finally, for Enchantments, you should use the following:

On Spell Cast, increase Gun Damage by 30% for 10 seconds. Recommended on your Melee Weapon.

Enchanted-Spellshot: After casting a Spell, increase Gun Damage by 14% and Fire Rate by 21% for a short duration Recommended on one of your equipped spells.

On Spell Cast, increase Damage Dealt by 15% for 10 seconds. Recommended on one of your equipped spells.

On Spell Cast, increase Elemental Damage by 20% for 5 seconds. Recommended on your Ward.

After reloading, gain 50% Companion Critical Hit Chance and Companions regenerate 8% of their Maximum Health per second for 5 seconds. Recommended on your Guns.



Reminder: Stacking Enchantments will not work. If you have two Enchantments of the same values, like increased Gun Damage by 30% for 10 seconds on your Melee and your Ward, only one of those will take effect. It’s best to diversify them so you can get maximum benefits from them.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games. A Steam release should be out later this year.