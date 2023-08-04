Best Items for Weight Reduction in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 is a great souls-like, there’s no denying that, but it includes one of the most annoying game mechanics — weight encumbrance. You want to have the best armor equipped, but the best armor is usually really heavy, resulting in slow dodge rolls and movement speed. This guide will cover the best items to help with weight reduction in Remnant 2.

What Are the Best Items for Reducing Weight in Remnant 2?

There are a few ways players can lower weight in Remnant 2. Equipping rings and amulets that help reduce your encumbrance is the best way. Let’s review a few items that allow you to wear heavy armor without raising your weight too high.

Twisted Idol Amulet

The best item to equip for weight reduction is the Twisted Idol Amulet. The Twisted Idol will reduce your encumbrance number by 15 and increase your overall armor effectiveness by 30%. In other words, this Amulet isn’t just great for lowering your weight but also makes your armor stronger, resulting in higher defense and the ability to absorb more damage.

Players can purchase the Twisted Idol Amulet from Cass in Ward 13. Cass’s inventory changes as you play throughout the story, and it became available for me when I entered my third biome, but this could be different for you. Keep checking back with Cass as you progress until it becomes available.

Weightless Weight Amulet

The next best item for weight reduction is Weightless Weight Amulet. While this Amulet doesn’t necessarily lower your weight number, per se, it allows you to keep your movement speed up even if you are considered “overweight.” For example, the in-game description “boosts Movement Speed by 0.75% and reduces Stamina Costs of actions by 0.75% for every 5 points of Armor Encumbrance.”

This Amulet is perfect for those who want to wear heavy armor without the cost of their stamina and movement speed. Players can get the Weightless Weight Amulet in the Losomn level. It’s a random drop, so I can’t tell you exactly where to find it, but keep exploring this world in Adventure Mode, and you should come across it sooner or later.

Fae Protector Signet and Dran Memento Rings

If you prefer other amulets instead of the ones mentioned in this guide, some rings can help with your encumbrance and weight level. The two rings known so far that can help in this regard are the Fae Protector Signet and Dran Memento.

Fae Protector Signet increases max health and Stamina by ten while reducing encumbrance by 5. On the other hand, Dran Memento increases Stamina by 20 and reduces encumbrance by 5.

While five doesn’t seem like a lot, it can be all a player needs to lower their weight from red into yellow or yellow into green. Combining these two will reduce encumbrance by 10, and you can go even further by adding one of the amulets mentioned previously and lowering your weight by a ton.

Players can find the Dran Memento Ring in Butcher’s Quarter in Losomn and save Dran during the Burning Event. Meanwhile, players can get the Fae Protector Signet Ring in the Council Chamber in Losomn by facing the Council during The Fae Council event.

Strong Back Trait

Another way to lower weight in Remnant 2 is by unlocking the Strong Back trait, which reduces your encumbrance by ten at the max level. The Strong Back trait is the Challenger’s Archetype trait, meaning you need to have this class as one of your Archetypes to unlock it. When you get your Challenger to level 10, you can bring this trait to other Archetypes if you don’t feel like keeping the Challenger equipped.

