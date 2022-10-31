Best Kastov 545 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2 is yet another classic from the Kastov family. Built to dominate mid to close ranged engagements, this weapon has a higher rate of fire that reduces the overall time to kill.

In terms of damage output, the Kastov 545 is a monster, so you needn’t increase anything on that front. Instead, you might want to focus on your mobility while using this weapon. Having said that, here are some of the attachments and perks that you need to take into account.

Best Attachments for the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

Like we mentioned above, the damage output for this weapon is already high, so that doesn’t need a lot of work. Instead, using attachments that reduce your Sprint-to-Fire times, and improve your ADS speed will make a world of difference. These are the attachments that you need to focus on.

Muzzle : FSS Covert V

: FSS Covert V Barrel : 342mm Sakin KL

: 342mm Sakin KL Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Stock : Prolite TL3 Stock

: Prolite TL3 Stock Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

This build, as mentioned above, will increase your reaction time. However, the only downside to this is it’ll increase the recoil a bit, but nothing that isn’t controllable. To be able to control the recoil, three-tap fires are recommended. Don’t continuously fire the weapon though, that way the spray will be all over the place.

The Prolite TL3 stock will increase your Sprint-to-Fire speed and your ADS speed as well. The ST-70 on the other hand will increase flinch resistance when being shot at by the enemy. The optic is again down to your preference, but for us, the Cronen Mini Pro worked out the best.

How to Unlock the Kastov 545?

To unlock this weapon in Modern Warfare 2, you will have to first level up the Kastov 762 to level 13. Only then will you be able to gain access to the Kastov 545 in the game.

Perks

The perk set up for this weapon can vary based upon what playstyle you adopt. Since it’s mostly an Assault Rifle, you may or may not want to use another primary weapon with this. However, it doesn’t really hurt to have a shotgun up your sleeve to help knock those enemies out into oblivion. That said, these are some of the perks that you can consider.

Base Perks: These perks will be active from the very beginning. You could totally pair this weapon up with a shotgun so the Overkill perk becomes mandatory here. You can also go ahead with the Battle Hardened perk. Not only will it render the Snapshot Grenades ineffective, it will also reduce the effect that enemy Flashbangs, Stun Grenades, EMP and Shock Sticks have on you!

Bonus Perk: For this one, go with the Fast Hands perk. This will allow you to reload weapons and deploy your equipment quickly. It lets you switch to your other weapon faster, which is important. Always remember switching weapons is quicker than reloading your gun.

Ultimate Perk: This one also boils down to your preference, but we’d recommend you use the Quick Fix perk as your ultimate. With this perk active, whenever you kill an enemy, you’ll trigger health regeneration. The rate of regeneration will improve the longer you hold down an objective.

And that concludes our Kastov 545 build in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re a fan of Snipers feel free to check out our Signal 50 build as well. The very first season of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to go live soon as well. Till then, if you’re having screen flickering issues, here are some fixes you can try.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022