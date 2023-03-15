Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Larkspur Prime is the second archgun that has gotten the Primed treatment in this game. It’s as deadly as it is regal, being a fantastic weapon of choice in most combat scenarios. Hildryn Prime’s signature weapon is sure to fit very well in a lot of loadouts, so, here is the best Larkspur Prime build you can use in Warframe.

Best Larkspur Prime Build in Warframe

This weapon’s build will be broken down into two categories. Since it has slightly different stats for on-ground use and for vehicular combat, the ammo economy will also be affected.

Archwing guns (or archguns) reload like normal guns when used as heavy weapons. When used on a Necramech or in Archwing modes, they recharge. This will make the builds slightly different.

Larkspur Heavy Weapon Build

Once you have installed an Orokin Catalyst and a Gravimag onto your Larkspur Prime, attach the following mods:

Dual Rounds

(Primed) Rubedo-Lined Barrel

Sabot Rounds

Electrified Barrel

Venomous Clip

Combustion Rounds

Magma Chamber

Ammo Chain

This set of mods makes your weapon turn into a status machine. It’ll also have Heat, Radiation, and Corrosive damage, making it exceptionally effective against all mobs in the game.

The Ammo Chain mod is put in the mix as heavy ammo is hard to come by. You want to have as much up-time as possible with your gun. If you have a Carrier, Carrier Prime, or are wielding this with Hildryn or her Prime variant, you will gain additional max ammo for the gun.

With high DPS, status effects, and a manageable ammo economy, you can clear rooms easily. You’re also primarily going to fire this gun with the standard-held trigger mechanic.

Larkspur Heavy Weapon Crit Build

Since this gun has a slightly higher critical chance than its normal counterpart, there are builds that make this gun viable with it. This means that you will utilize the alt-fire more often. Here’s what we have:

(Primed) Rubedo-Lined Barrel

Dual Rounds

Electrified Barrel

Venomous Clip

Parallax Scope

Critical Focus

Combustion Rounds

Hollowed Bullets

To get the most out of this build, you will need to aim with the weapon more often. While aiming, you’re even more likely to land a critical hit when using the alt. The damage numbers will be extremely high. Though, we sacrificed ammo economy to maximize DPS potential.

Larkspur Archwing and Necramech Build

As a vehicular weapon, you can use this one general build to cover all content whether on the Steel Path, in Railjack missions, or even when using your Necramech.

(Primed) Rubedo-Lined Barrel

Dual Rounds

Sabot Rounds

Electrified Barrel

Venomous Clip

Magma Chamber

Parallax Scope

Hollowed Bullets

This build is a hybrid critical and status one. Since ammo economy isn’t something to worry about in this mode, you can hone the best powers of both worlds. The corrosive and radiation damage types should shred through the armor of even the toughest enemies. Paired with fire, you have all ground covered against all the factions!

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023