Best Nature for Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Miraidon and Koraidon are the premier legendary Pokemon for their respective games of generation 9. They are as powerful as they are majestic. Here is the best nature to have for Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Nature for Miraidon and Koraidon

If you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’re going to get Koraidon. It excels in Attack and Speed. With that in mind, you should aim for a Jolly or Adamant nature. A Jolly nature will increase its base speed while sacrificing Sp. Attack. This will ensure that it can attack first in battle. An Adamant nature will increase its Attack stat, making it an extremely hard hitter.

Now, if you are playing Violet, you’re going to get Miraidon. It has similar stat distributions as Koraidon, but it has a higher Sp. Attack stat. Because of that, you want a nature like Modest or Timid. A Modest nature will decrease its Attack but increase its Sp. Attack. A Timid nature will decrease its Attack but increase Speed.

You technically have two chances to get your title legendary in the game. The one you have from the beginning will always be a backup to put into your party. The other comes from the Paradox events at Area Zero, which is most likely a way to use that to trade for the opposite legendary.

In any case, if you want to farm for a specific nature, you can do that. However, with the inclusion of Nature Mints, you can just rack up some Pokedollars or League Points and buy the correct Mint at a Chansey Supply store.

With getting the correct nature of your legendary, you can now focus on things like EVs and IVs to fully max out their strengths.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022