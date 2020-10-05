Best Overpowered SP-R 208 Warzone Loadouts and Attachments

The SP-R 208 marksman rifle has quickly risen to dominance in Warzone since its release with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6, becoming the go-to sniper rifle for players seemingly overnight. Fan-favorite weapons like the Kar98k have been tossed aside in favor of the SP-R 208, with many players calling this new rifle incredibly overpowered. If you’re a Warzone crack shot, then you’ll no doubt want to run the SP-R 208 as part of your loadout. With the right attachments and setup, this gun will dominate any Warzone lobby and help you secure those sweet, sweet dubs. These are the best SP-R 208 loadouts and attachments for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best SP-R 208 Loadouts and Attachments

The SP-R 208 is a ridiculously versatile marksman rifle. Depending on the attachments, it can perform as well as the longest-range sniper rifles like the HDR or AX-50 or compete with the fastest firing marksman rifles like the Mk. 2 Carbine and Kar98k. Here are the best loadouts and attachments for every type of player.

Long-Distance SP-R 208 Warzone Loadout

This is the best long-range SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone.

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – SP-R 26″

SP-R 26″ Optic – Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Ammunition – .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly – Sloan KR-600 Feather

If you want a traditional sniper rifle, this is the loadout for you. These attachments give the SP-R 208 the range and power to match any meta sniper rifle, including the HDR and AX-50. The SP-R 208 is a hitscan weapon, so you’ll land your shots if your crosshair is on your target. You don’t have to worry about bullet drop at all, so this is a great rifle for beginner snipers or experienced marksmen who just want to rack up kills. The Variable Zoom Scope grants this loadout some versatility too, so you can swap between extreme long-distance engagements and medium distance battles.

Close-Quarters SP-208 Warzone Loadout

This is the best close-quarters SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone.

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – SP-R 26″

SP-R 26″ Stock – XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz Ammunition – .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly – Sloan KR-600 Feather

Taken directly from our best multiplayer SP-R 208 loadouts guide, this loadout should transfer well to close-quarters engagements in Warzone. It might not be the fastest firing loadout on this list, but it makes up for that with the ability to still perform fairly well at medium range. This is basically the Kar98k equivalent setup for the SP-R 208. You can get plenty of kills up close thanks to the iron sights, stock, and bolt assembly, but the barrel and suppressor still let you get kills at a distance while enemies either approach or retreat.

Fast-Firing SP-R 208 Warzone Loadout

This is the best fast-firing SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone.

Laser – Tac Laser

– Tac Laser Stock – XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

– XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz Ammunition – .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

– .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly – Sloan KR-600 Feather

– Sloan KR-600 Feather Perk – Focus

This loadout essentially makes the SP-R 208 a better version of the Mk. 2 Carbine. It doesn’t have an extended barrel or long-range optic like some of the other loadouts on this list, so you can’t really use it as a sniper rifle, but you’ll be able to nail anyone who comes close enough thanks to this loadout’s mobility and speed. The .338 Lapua Mags still give this loadout some decent damage, and the Focus perch reduces flinch so you can land shots under pressure.

Nickmerc’s SP-R 208 Warzone Loadout

This is the NICKMERCS’ SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition: .338 Lapua 5-R Mags

NICKMERCS is one of the best Call of Duty players in the world, so his Warzone SP-R 208 loadout is one of the best around. There aren’t any attachments that do a whole lot for ADS speed or mobility. Instead NICKMERCS’ loadout prioritizes accuracy, damage, and range, transforming the SP-R 208 into a bonafide sniper rifle with the power to match. The SP-R 208 is a hitscan weapon, so as long as you place your crosshair on an enemy, you’ll land a shot. This is why accurate long-range loadouts are perfect for this weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 is available now. There are new Operators, new maps, and of course, a new Battle Pass to dig into.

- This article was updated on:October 5th, 2020