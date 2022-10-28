Best PC Settings for Modern Warfare 2

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can visit new locations with intense detail in Modern Warfare II. While more technical aspects of the game like muting other players and turning on third-person views are simple to mess with, trying to balance performance and fidelity in these new locations can be a bit difficult. The game has been optimized to run on consoles, but PC players will need relatively good graphics cards if the official minimum specs are anything to go by. Fans on computers will likely benefit from knowing the best PC settings for Modern Warfare II if they want to ensure maximum performance with decent visual quality.

What are the Best PC Settings to Change in Modern Warfare II?

To start, Modern Warfare II offers a decent range of display options. This includes settings that are obvious enough to tinker with such as resolution, refresh rate, and V-Sync, but you can also set a custom framerate limit to adjust how fast the game is running even if it’s not in focus. It might not matter much for in-game performance, but it can help out if you need to un-focus the game window for whatever reason.

Quality options in Modern Warfare II are extensive and informative. Each selection shows impact on GPU and CPU performance, allowing you to see how deeply a setting will affect performance. You’ll want to take a closer look at any setting that affects GPU or CPU performance at a medium or higher level, including anti-aliasing and volumetric quality. You’ll also want to disable most post-processing effects due to the visual clutter and lack of clarity they can end up providing.

Finally, you’ll want to check out the view settings and ensure your field of view is as high as it can be. This will give you a leg up on other players as they try to sneak up on you outside of your vision. Outside of these recommendations, only you can determine the best settings for your personal gaming rig. Use the game’s guidance effectively and make your Modern Warfare II experience into a beautiful one!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

