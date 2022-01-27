Pokemon Legends Arceus is just around the corner and increasingly gaining hype and momentum. If you’ve got yours preordered already, you’ll likely be thinking about which of the 3 Starters to pick. We’ve gone ahead and taken a quick look into the base stats and moves offered when these Pokemon are fully evolved so that you can get the most power out of your companion for the adventures ahead! Read ahead for our pick of the Best Pokemon Legends Arceus Starter!

Best Pokemon Legends Arceus Starter: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawott?

Objectively speaking, based on a combination of Stats and Moves, without even needing to consider Abilities, Cyndaquil, and by extension Typhlosion, is our top choice. Aside from being possibly the cutest of the three, their final evolved form is a force to be reckoned with. Boasting excellent Fire/Ghost typing with good offensive potential as well as defensive coverage, while slightly slower than their Johto equivalent, Typhlosion saw an 11 point Special Attack boost which puts them quite a measure ahead of their fellow starters. Finally, their new signature move, Infernal Parade, adds deadly potential such as having a chance to inflict Burn and then double the damage of this move if the target is burned, or afflicted with any status at all. This, combined with Flamethrower and Shadow Ball, regardless of which Master Style you choose, will make for a potent Pokemon to add to your arsenal.

Naturally, there are strong points for each of the other two starters. Oshawott’s final evolution, Samurott, has an even balance of Attack and Special Attack and did get a big boost of Speed compared to their Gen 5 variant. Rowlet’s final form, Decidueye, arguably the best-looking of the three, got terrible defensive typing combined with Speed but a cool signature move, Triple Arrow, which can hit three times and both lowers defensive stats plus increases chances of Critical Hits. Finally, it is important to note that this doesn’t guarantee any Starter will win against another, as their respective typing makes for a weapon triangle of sorts, able to target each other’s weaknesses.

Finally, despite this being a single player-focused experience, these stats should be taken into consideration if, for instance, you want to take on a Nuzlocke playthrough of the game. For those unaware, a Nuzlocke is a regular playthrough of the game, but with the added twist that if a Pokemon in your party faints, they “die” and you must release them into the wild. You can also only catch one Pokemon per area, and every one of them must have a nickname, so you grow attached. Fire-Types are a rarer type to find, and when seeking out coverage, Typhlosion will make your life easier in this type of playthrough instead of having to track one down, and combined with Ghost typing, this will get you lots of coverage.

That concludes our coverage on the Best Pokemon Legends Arceus Starter: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawott! We hope you're looking forward to venturing out into Hisui! If you want to see what other Pokemon are in store for you be sure to check it out here!