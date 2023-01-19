Reaper is one of the most powerful and iconic characters in Overwatch 2. He is a damage-dealing hero who can quickly eliminate enemies with his dual shotguns while also regenerating health at the same time, allowing him to outlive most squishies and even rip apart tank heroes during team fights. Not only that he is a threat up close, but his ability to teleport and wraith away also makes him one of the most challenging heroes to kill. As such, it is essential to know how to counter Reaper to increase your chance of winning against him. Here are the best Reaper counters in Overwatch 2!

Best Reaper Counters in Overwatch 2

Reaper is a hero that excels in short-range due to his shotgun damage, so you’ll want to use long-range heroes to counter him, such as snipers. Hanzo, Widowmaker, and Ana are all great choices due to their range and abilities. Both Hanzo and Widowmaker can pressure him from initiating a fight in a safe place.

Hanzo has a sonic arrow that enables him and his allies to see enemies through walls within the arrow’s range, which is helpful to alert the team if a Reaper is trying to flank. The same goes for Widowmaker’s ultimate, which reveals the exact position of everyone in the enemy team. On the other hand, despite being a support hero, Ana can shut down Reaper easily with her sleep dart.

After teleporting, Reaper will remain in place for a split second, making him an easy sleep target. In addition, Reaper’s ultimate is easy to interrupt with the sleep dart because of his static movement or animation. Just make sure you can land your sleep dart by using the best aim settings!

Pharah is another excellent counter to Reaper. In fact, Reaper will have a hard time trying to reach Pharah due to the fact that she can keep spamming rockets from the air. It only takes around three to four rocket hits to eliminate Reaper when you use this airborne hero.

That sums up the best Reaper counters in Overwatch 2. Just remember to always keep your distance from him and use the right heroes. Don’t wait until the end of the game to switch to a different hero because it may be too late by then.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023