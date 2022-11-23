Are you wondering what the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are? One of the coolest new editions to the Pokémon franchise is the Picnic and Sandwich-making mechanics. Sandwiches can serve many purposes, so you need to know what you are accomplishing in-game before we can answer what the best sandwich-making ingredients are. Are you trying to find a certain Pokémon, are you shiny hunting, or are you trying to beat raids? Depending on what you are trying to accomplish will determine which sandwich recipe you need to make. Here are the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet based on the specific objective you are trying to complete.

Best Sandwich Ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Not all sandwich ingredients are created equally, and their usefulness is limited to specific objects like Shiny Hunting. Sandwiches will give you a boost called Meal Power based on the specific types of ingredients you use in a sandwich recipe. One of the best ways to utilize Meal Powers is for Shiny Pokémon hunting. We will first discuss what Meal Powers are and then provide you with the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet based on your objective.

Meal Powers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meal Powers are the specific boost a sandwich provides based on the ingredients you use to make the sandwich. Here is a list of all available Meal Powers:

Catching Power: Increases your chance of catching a Pokémon

Encounter Power: More likely to find certain types of Pokémon

Exp. Point Power: More Exp. Points gained

Item Drop Power: More materials are found after a battle

Sparkling Power: More likely to find shiny Pokémon

Best Sandwich Ingredients for Shiny Hunting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here are the best sandwich ingredients to help you find a specific type of shiny Pokémon (these recipes combine the Encounter and Sparkling Meal Powers). The list is in alphabetical order by Pokémon type.

Bug: One Cherry Tomato and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Dark: One Smoked Fillet, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sweet Herba Mystica

Dragon: One Avocado and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Electric: One Yellow Bell Pepper, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Spicy Herba Mystica

Fairy: One Tomato and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Fighting: One serving of Pickles and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Fire: One Basil, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sweet Herba Mystica

Flying: One Prosciutto and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Ghost: One Red Onion and two Salty Herba Mysticas

Best Sandwich Ingredients for All Other Objectives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching Pokémon: Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich made by combining butter, horseradish, cheese, hamburger, avocado, tomato, kiwi, pineapple

Exp. Point Boost: Avocado Sandwich made with salt, avocado, smoked fillet

Finding More Eggs: Great Sweet Sandwich made with butter, salt, apple, banana, cheese, whipped cream

Encounter Specific Types of Pokémon: Egg Sandwich made with salt, mayo, egg, cucumber

Finding Huge Pokémon: Great Bocadillo Sandwich made with olive oil, pepper, cheese, bacon, potato tortilla

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022