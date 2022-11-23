Are you wondering what the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are? One of the coolest new editions to the Pokémon franchise is the Picnic and Sandwich-making mechanics. Sandwiches can serve many purposes, so you need to know what you are accomplishing in-game before we can answer what the best sandwich-making ingredients are. Are you trying to find a certain Pokémon, are you shiny hunting, or are you trying to beat raids? Depending on what you are trying to accomplish will determine which sandwich recipe you need to make. Here are the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet based on the specific objective you are trying to complete.
Best Sandwich Ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Not all sandwich ingredients are created equally, and their usefulness is limited to specific objects like Shiny Hunting. Sandwiches will give you a boost called Meal Power based on the specific types of ingredients you use in a sandwich recipe. One of the best ways to utilize Meal Powers is for Shiny Pokémon hunting. We will first discuss what Meal Powers are and then provide you with the best sandwich ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet based on your objective.
Meal Powers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Meal Powers are the specific boost a sandwich provides based on the ingredients you use to make the sandwich. Here is a list of all available Meal Powers:
- Catching Power: Increases your chance of catching a Pokémon
- Egg Power: More likely to find Pokémon Eggs
- Encounter Power: More likely to find certain types of Pokémon
- Exp. Point Power: More Exp. Points gained
- Humungo Power: More like to find large Pokémon
- Item Drop Power: More materials are found after a battle
- Raid Power: More rewards from Tera Raid Battles
- Sparkling Power: More likely to find shiny Pokémon
- Teensy Power: More likely to find small Pokémon
- Title Power: More likely to find Pokémon with titles
Best Sandwich Ingredients for Shiny Hunting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here are the best sandwich ingredients to help you find a specific type of shiny Pokémon (these recipes combine the Encounter and Sparkling Meal Powers). The list is in alphabetical order by Pokémon type.
- Bug: One Cherry Tomato and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Dark: One Smoked Fillet, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sweet Herba Mystica
- Dragon: One Avocado and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Electric: One Yellow Bell Pepper, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Spicy Herba Mystica
- Fairy: One Tomato and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Fighting: One serving of Pickles and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Fire: One Basil, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sweet Herba Mystica
- Flying: One Prosciutto and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Ghost: One Red Onion and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Grass: One Lettuce, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sour Herba Mystica
- Ground: One Ham and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Ice: One Klawf Stick and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Normal: One Chorizo and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Poison: One serving of Noodles and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Psychic: One Onion and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Rock: One Jalapeno and two Salty Herba Mysticas
- Steel: One Hamburger, one Salty Herba Mystica, and one Sweet Herba Mystica
- Water: One Cucumber and two Salty Herba Mysticas
Best Sandwich Ingredients for All Other Objectives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Catching Pokémon: Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich made by combining butter, horseradish, cheese, hamburger, avocado, tomato, kiwi, pineapple
- Exp. Point Boost: Avocado Sandwich made with salt, avocado, smoked fillet
- Finding More Eggs: Great Sweet Sandwich made with butter, salt, apple, banana, cheese, whipped cream
- Encounter Specific Types of Pokémon: Egg Sandwich made with salt, mayo, egg, cucumber
- Finding Huge Pokémon: Great Bocadillo Sandwich made with olive oil, pepper, cheese, bacon, potato tortilla
- Finding Small Pokémon: Ultra BLT made with mayo, mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil, cheese
- Encountering Pokémon with Titles: Master Vegetable Sandwich made with Herba Mystica, vinegar, olive oil, salt, green bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion
- Getting More Items From Normal Battles: Great Pickle Sandwich made with olive oil, pickle, watercress
- Getting More Rewards From Tera Raid Battles: Ultra Tofu Sandwich made with salt, wasabi, horseradish, double tofu, rice, lettuce, avocado, watercress
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022