Best Search and Destroy Class in CoD Modern Warfare 2

Search and Destroy is the tryhard staple in Call of Duty games. One life, two objectives, and the most hardcore of players take on the intense round-based mode. You don’t come here to level up weapons; you come here to show off your loadouts and camos. With that aside, this is the best class you can use in Search and Destroy in Modern Warfare 2 to really make people rage quit.

Best Search and Destroy Class in Modern Warfare 2

The following weapons and perks are what we consider the best to use in this mode. We’ll also discuss why we chose the things we put.

Primary: Taq-56

Barrel : 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Stock : TV Cardinal Stock

: TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

This gun performs very consistently in Warzone because of its low recoil and fast ADS speed. Since players have more health in that mode, especially with things like 3-plate armor, the Taq-56 would be a no-brainer to use in the base version of Modern Warfare 2.

The attachments we used increased the weapon’s damage, range, accuracy, recoil, and mobility. While its handling was significantly reduced, it isn’t too noticeable since the gun practically has no recoil. At mid to long ranges, this Taq-56 loadout can take down another player in 3 to 4 shots.

Secondary: Basilisk

Barrel : 10.5” FTAC Arrow

: 10.5” FTAC Arrow Laser : REVO-LSD 7MW

: REVO-LSD 7MW Trigger Action : Bryson HTA

: Bryson HTA Ammunition : .500 Snakeshot

: .500 Snakeshot Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

These basically take out the need to run the Overkill perk. It’s no surprise that shotguns are the meta in MW2 multiplayer, having the ability to wipe out a player at short and mid ranges in one shot.

The infamous slug shot revolvers make their return from 2019 to be a total powerhouse in Modern Warfare 2 as the best substitute for shotguns. One shot at close range is all you need to kill another player. You can technically run around with these and wreak havoc, but the laser sights on these will easily give your position away. It’s best to use these in a pinch when quickly turning corners or dealing with runners.

Perks and Gadgets

Tactical : Stim

: Stim Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Perks : Battle Hardened, Tracker, Cold-Blooded, Ghost

: Battle Hardened, Tracker, Cold-Blooded, Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

As for the rest of the perks and gadgets to use for this loadout, this covers most weaknesses when going against counterplays. The stim is good for when a sniper hits you with a pop shot. You can quickly stim up to get back in battle before one of your enemy’s teammates finishes you off.

The Drill Charge is useful for campers inside structures and to counter any Riot Shield players who still exist. It will give your position away but will be useful in situations like those. Finally, the combination of perks can ensure that you can stay off the grid as much as possible for an opportune kill.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022