When you are playing solo in Fortnite, you have to be extra careful about your surroundings and ensure that you are in a safe spot with no players and many chests. This way, you will get a great headstart, and you can climb up the ranks pretty swiftly.

So, to make this task easier for you, this article will provide you with the best solo drop spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Best areas to land in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Southeast of Hazy Hillside

This particular drop spot can be found at the bottom right tip of the map. There will be a small settlement there with plenty of chests, Slurp Barrels, and floor loot. Because of its location, most players ignore it, so it will be safe and you can take your time and find all the loot. There will be a bounty board as well.

Make sure to go into the buildings and check out all the rooms and hallways. This spot is especially rich with Slurp Barrels and you will surely get 100 shield in no time.

Hidden Cave near Grand Glacier

Just southeast of this Grand Glacier, on the right side of the map, the developers have created a hidden area called Coral Buddies Cave, and it contains an insane amount of loot. The entryway will be near the beach.

Once you enter it, you will find numerous chests with amazing items inside of them. Keep moving deeper into this cave system, and soon, you will reach a large secret cavern area that will have even more loot. Honestly, this location has to be one of the best places to be if you are a solo player.

Island above Lavish Lair

Just above Lavish Lair and on the right side of Rebel Roost, you can find a small island. As it is on the topmost part of the map and disconnected from the mainland, you generally won’t find anyone there. The moment you reach this place with the help of the zipline, you will notice several chests on the beach.

There will be a white boat near the shore, and it will have a chest on it as well, so make sure you don’t miss that.

Northeast of Classy Courts

This drop spot in Fortnite is situated in the upper right corner of the map. You will find a building there, and you may even have to fight a couple of bots patrolling this place. Don’t be passive, as one of these bots should drop a key to an underground vault within this drop spot. There should be stairs that will lead you to the vault entrance.

This place will already be packed with Slurp Barrels and chests, so unlocking this vault is just something extra that will help you get closer to that sweet Victory Royale.

West of Snooty Steppes

Just to the left of Snooty Steppes, you will find several buildings. Go inside all of them and loot all the chests and floor loot. Remember to check the garages and also travel down to the beach.

This area is relatively small, but it is filled to the brim with useful loot that will definitely help you during tense gunfights.

In any case, these were all the drop spots that you should visit, especially if you are playing solo and in need of a huge headstart.

But if you are satisfied with the amount of loot you receive in every match, then you should start focusing on acquiring all the ranked rewards in Fortnite.

