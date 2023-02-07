15 Best Sonic 3 A.I.R. Mods

Sonic 3 A.I.R. (Angel Island Revisited) recaptures Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beautifully in a widescreen format. Unlike the original title, players can easily mod S3AIR to enhance their experience with various packs, sprite swaps, new stages, and more. Below, you can find the best Sonic 3 A.I.R. mods currently available to download for free.

Best Sonic 3 Angel Island Revisited Mods

Our favorite Sonic 3 A.I.R. mods are featured below and are downloadable for free via GameBanana. Ensure you read the description of the mods you choose to download, as certain mods may interfere with each other and cause the game to crash.

Eggman 3 Angel Island Revisited

Eggman 3 Angel Island Revisited reverses the game’s roles and tasks players with escaping Angel Island as Dr. Eggman on foot. Stages are specially crafted to suit Eggman’s slower pace and feature unique items to help him traverse the island. You’ll also face off against Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles in engaging boss battles based on the Eggman 3 YouTube animations.

Megamix Movesets

Megamix Movesets adds new movesets to Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles based on the fan-project Sonic the Hedgehog Megamix. With this mod, Sonic can Air Dash, Light Speed Dash, and fly as Hyper Sonic. Tails can jump to even greater heights, use his tail to attack enemies, and fly longer as Super and Hyper Tails. Knuckles can Jump Punch, Mega Punch, and even jump out of a glide. Each character can also re-curl when falling in midair.

Extra Slot Mighty

Players that have grown to love Mighty the Armadillo from playing Sonic Mania (or perhaps even Knuckles Chaotix) will adore the Extra Slot Mighty mod for Sonic 3 A.I.R. This mod adds Mighty as a separate playable character with unique moves, such as a hammer drop, and a custom made sprite to match Sonic 3’s art style.

Extra Slot Ray

Don’t worry; Ray the Flying Squirrel is available, too, via the Extra Slot Ray mod. Mighty can glide, air boost, and serve as a hang glider with Sonic, Knuckles, or even Mighty. The more this lovable yellow rodent appears in Sonic games, the better.

Blue Sphere Plus in Sonic 3 A.I.R.

Blue Sphere Plus is based on the popular ROM hack of the same name. This mod adds a new Sonic 3K mode, which allows you to speed through Sonic 3 & Knuckles’ Special and Secret Stages in order. In addition, you can now run at maximum speed with a single button press at the beginning of a stage and play as Sonic & Tails or Tails & Knuckles as separate characters.

SAWNIC

SAWNIC is not a New Yorker trying to pronounce the blue blur’s name, but rather an extensive Sonic 3 A.I.R. mod based on (and officially endorsed by) the fangame Newtrogic Panic. This mod features flashy visual effects, funky new music, and new abilities for combat-focused boss battles like you’ve never experienced before.

Ultimate Metal Sonic

Ultimate Metal Sonic swaps out Sonic for his metallic counterpart with new features, such as the ability to deflect bullets, an electromagnetic shield, and the inability to drown. You can even customize Metal Sonic to your liking with nine different palettes to choose from.

Sonic Mania HUD

Fresh off a Sonic Mania playthrough or modding session and can’t get used to Sonic 3 A.I.R.‘s HUD? Sonic Mania HUD does precisely what it says on the tin, swapping S3AIR‘s HUD elements with Sonic Mania‘s. It’s a minor change but a welcome one.

Bossbar HUD

Speaking of HUDS, the Bossbar HUD mod adds a health bar to every one of Sonic 3 A.I.R.’s boss fights. You no longer have to wonder whether or not the next hit will be the last, as you can track exactly how much health the boss has left.

Amy Rose With Custom Super Form

Amy Rose With Custom Super Form replaces Tails with Amy, complete with her own Super Form and Classic design. You can swing your hammer, Hammer Jump, and glide through Angel Island as Sonic’s lovable pink companion.

Chaos the Imposter

Explore the entirety of Sonic 3 A.I.R. with as much freedom as possible by downloading the Chaos the Imposter mod. This adds Chaos as a playable character, complete with the ability to shapeshift and utilize the skills of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. This mod also adds a custom story mode and the option to customize Chaos with various palettes.

Sonic 1 Forever

Something about the original Sonic the Hegdehog‘s sprite design is utterly charming, and mod author Flamesz of Sonic 1 Forever seems to agree. This mod replaces Sonic’s sprite with his earliest from Sonic the Hedgehog (1991).

Sonic 3: D.A. Garden Edition

Sonic 3: D.A. Garden Edition is based on the ROM hack of the same title. This mod is one of the most popular Sonic 3 A.I.R. mods out there due to the number of added features. It features numerous new level layouts and special stages, the option to change weather and time of day, an optional Hard difficulty, and two impressive Challenge Modes.

There’s even a speedrun mode supported by speedrun.com that automatically skips cutscenes and level transitions. A Green Sphere Mode is also available for those who can’t get enough of Special Stages.

Modern Sonic Moveset

Experience Sonic 3 A.I.R. as Modern Sonic with Modern Sonic Moveset. This mod adds moves from Sonic’s recent adventures, such as his Lightspeed Dash, Air Boost, Stomp, and Somersault. It also features custom physics to feel even more like a current Sonic title, just without the green eyes.

Knuckles, Knuckles & Knuckles RE;chuckled

Refrain from letting out a chuckle and instead flex your muscles with Knuckles, Knuckles & Knuckles RE;chuckled. This incredible mod replaces Sonic and Tails with two extra Knuckles, throws in some Knuckles-themed sound effects, and replaces the title screen with a captivating piece of art. Let the ‘& Knuckles’ truly mean something with one of the best Sonic 3 A.I.R. mods out there.

Sonic 3 A.I.R. is available for free and requires the Steam release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles to play.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023