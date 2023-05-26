Best Stamina Recipe in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cooking is one of the most important tools to utilize in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It grants Link powerful buffs or additional healing to make surviving easier in the lands of Hyrule. Stamina, one of the most critical Stats in the game, can run low quickly — but cooking some specific recipes can help with that. Here are the best stamina recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Stamina Recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Creating the best stamina recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is necessary for players who want to paraglide far and climb high mountains. The game has two recipe types: meal recipes and Elixir recipes. Let’s take a look at the best recipe for each type.

Best Stamina Meal Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Steamed Mushrooms are the best Stamina meal in the game. It requires at least one Endura Carrot and one Endura Shroom and will add 1/3 of a whole stamina wheel on top of your original wheel. This can be increased even further if you add more Endura Carrots and Endura Shrooms into the cooking pot. When I added two Endura Carrots with three Endura Shrooms into a cooking pot — the result was one full stamina wheel!

Below is where you can find an Endura Carrot and Endura Mushroom.

Endura Mushroom – North Tabantha Sky Archipelago and North Necluda Sky Archipelago.

– North Tabantha Sky Archipelago and North Necluda Sky Archipelago. Endura Carrot – Usually found near Cherry Blossom Trees scattered across Hyrule.

Best Stamina Elixir Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Enduring Elixir is the best stamina elixir in the game due to its ability to simultaneously add stamina wheels and hearts. The Elixir I made used one Tireless Frog and a Blue Chuchu Jelly Monster part — and the result was a 1/3 stamina wheel with replenishment of four hearts. This can be made with any monster part, but it has to have Tireless Frog in the recipe.

Remember, the more Tireless Frogs or Monster Parts you put into the recipe, the stronger the result will be, including more stamina wheels or additional hearts!

Below is where you can find the ingredients for the Enduring Elixir recipe

Tireless Frogs – Usually caught in Hyrule Field or Zora River.

– Usually caught in Hyrule Field or Zora River. Monster Parts – Dropped by any monster once killed. (Example, Blue Chuchu Jelly or Bokoblin Guts.)

- This article was updated on May 26th, 2023