Trinkets are the personal items you get during a run in Ship of Fools. Every Fool has their own trinket, trinkets are run-specific and can’t be saved for another run, and are acquired at random on the pink necklace symbols on the map. Since trinkets have the ability to enhance your run, here are the best trinkets in Ship of Fools.

Every Trinket in Ship of Fools

Because trinkets are strictly random, it isn’t super important to know what every trinket is and how to use them. Whenever a trinket comes along, pick it up. Since you can hold an infinite amount of trinkets, knowing which is the best isn’t as important as knowing which ammo is the best.

That being said, it still is nice to see the enormous amount of options when it comes to trinkets. Here is every trinket in Ship of Fools so far:

Flying Fish – Increase projectile speed by 15%.

– Increase projectile speed by 15%. Sail Fish – Increase projectile speed by 30%.

– Increase projectile speed by 30%. Deep Sea Drink – Increase cannon fire rate by 15%.

– Increase cannon fire rate by 15%. Abyssal Drink – Increase cannon fire rate by 30%.

– Increase cannon fire rate by 30%. Monocular – Reduce shooting spread by 50%.

– Reduce shooting spread by 50%. Old Pirate Hook – Increase Projectile DMG by 15%.

– Increase Projectile DMG by 15%. Ancient Pirate Hook – Increase Projectile DMG by 30%.

– Increase Projectile DMG by 30%. Poisoning Essence – Add Oil effect to harpoons.

– Add Oil effect to harpoons. Chilling Essence – Add Ice effect to harpoons.

– Add Ice effect to harpoons. Warming Essence – Add Fire effect to harpoons.

– Add Fire effect to harpoons. Hook Pendant – Increase harpoon DMG by 5.

– Increase harpoon DMG by 5. Telescopic Handle – Increase paddle attack reach by 50%.

– Increase paddle attack reach by 50%. Whetstone – Add Pierce effect to harpoons.

– Add Pierce effect to harpoons. Blazing Charm – Add Fire effect to paddle.

– Add Fire effect to paddle. Oil Charm – Add Oil effect to paddle.

– Add Oil effect to paddle. Resonance Charm – Add Resonance effect to paddle.

– Add Resonance effect to paddle. D20 – Increase critical hit chance by 5%.

– Increase critical hit chance by 5%. Ammunition Belt – Increase magazine capacity by 15% on cannons you load.

– Increase magazine capacity by 15% on cannons you load. Ammunition Box – Increase magazine capacity by 30% on cannons you load.

– Increase magazine capacity by 30% on cannons you load. Rusty Tuning Fork – Add 10% chance of splashing Resonance effect to cannon projectiles.

– Add 10% chance of splashing Resonance effect to cannon projectiles. Fiery Tentacle – Add Fire effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%.

– Add Fire effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%. Frosty Tentacle – Add Ice effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%.

– Add Ice effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%. Wavy Tentacle – Add Resonance effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%.

– Add Resonance effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%. Goopy Tentacle – Add Oil effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%.

– Add Oil effect to critical hits and increase critical hit probability by 2%. Fire Chili – Add 10% chance of Fire effect to cannon projectiles.

– Add 10% chance of Fire effect to cannon projectiles. Snow Cone – Add 10% chance of Ice effect to cannon projectiles.

– Add 10% chance of Ice effect to cannon projectiles. Rancid Oil – Add 10% chance of Oil effect to cannon projectiles.

– Add 10% chance of Oil effect to cannon projectiles. Dragon Statuette – Add 20% chance of Fire or Ice effect to cannon projectiles.

– Add 20% chance of Fire or Ice effect to cannon projectiles. Torch Head – Enter Rage mode on critical hits.

– Enter Rage mode on critical hits. Tripoon – Shoot 2 additional harpoons in a spread.

– Shoot 2 additional harpoons in a spread. Pearl of Reflection – Double reflected projectile DMG.

– Double reflected projectile DMG. Searemonial Dagger – Increase critical chance by 10%.

– Increase critical chance by 10%. Popshell – Add 10% chance of Explosion effect to cannon projectile hits.

– Add 10% chance of Explosion effect to cannon projectile hits. Laser Pointer – Add a laser sight to cannons.

– Add a laser sight to cannons. Big Bullet – Guarantee a critical hit on last projectile of cannons you load.

– Guarantee a critical hit on last projectile of cannons you load. Silver Bullet – Guarantee a critical hit on first projectile of cannons you load.

– Guarantee a critical hit on first projectile of cannons you load. Light Purse – Increase all DMG by 1% of current Sand Dollar amount.

– Increase all DMG by 1% of current Sand Dollar amount. Light Toolbox – Enter in Rage mode when a hole is repaired or the deck is broken.

– Enter in Rage mode when a hole is repaired or the deck is broken. Light Coin – Gain 1 Sand Dollar each time you hit an enemy with a projectile.

– Gain 1 Sand Dollar each time you hit an enemy with a projectile. Light Spring – Increase cannon fire rate and magazine capacity by 30%.

– Increase cannon fire rate and magazine capacity by 30%. Light Fan – Shoot a force wave with your paddle.

– Shoot a force wave with your paddle. Ice Charm – Add Ice effect to paddle.

– Add Ice effect to paddle. Light Powder – Increase projectile DMG and speed by 30%.

– Increase projectile DMG and speed by 30%. Light Drill – Increase all DMG by 3 times the amount of holes on the deck.

All Trinkets in Ship of Fools Ranked

The best trinkets to get in Ship of Fools are the ones that greatly increase your chances of dealing a critical hit, greatly increase your projectile damage, and add the Fire status effect to your attacks. Though every trinket is good in its own respect, those are the trinkets that are the best.

Trinkets with “light” in their names are better than others but are only acquired by successfully completing a section with a curse, which is acquired at the broken vase symbol on the map.

Depending on your Fool, some trinkets may greatly benefit and slightly change your playstyle for that run. But regardless, having more trinkets, whatever they may be, is better than having fewer trinkets.

Ship of Fools is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.